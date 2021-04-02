Opine Selected by Global Media Giants and Sports Properties to Partner on Innovation
Collaboration Aims to Introduce Global Audiences to Real-Time Opinion Analytics During Live Sporting Events.
We’re excited to work with these global sports and media brands to provide their audiences a streamlined, contextual way to socialize at the speed of sport.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading social, real-time opinion analytics platform, Opine Inc. this week announced exploratory efforts across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, reaching 100+ countries to over one billion viewers with Sinclair Broadcast Group, European Broadcast Union/Eurovision, Star Sports, Kiswe, The German Football Association, Stade Francais Paris and CR Vasco da Gama.
— Joseph Higbee, Opine CEO
The collaboration stems from the HYPE Global Virtual Accelerator, where over 1500 applicants were trimmed to 30 startups. Sports media companies, clubs and leagues then selected startups with which to explore innovative projects.
Opine Inc., the first-in-sports social, real-time opinion analytics platform, works with sports organizations to innovate in the way people watch live sports together.
“People around the world love watching their favorite team or big sporting events, whether on over-the-air and linear broadcast or OTT and streaming devices," said Opine CEO and Founder, Joseph Higbee. "They want to socialize about the micromoments – or play-by-play – in a game. We’re excited to work with these global sports and media brands to provide their audiences a streamlined, contextual way to socialize at the speed of sport - with small social groups as well as the masses.”
The companies, with which Opine will work to explore new and innovative potential, reach across the spectrum of sports, covering almost every type of sport imaginable.
Star Sports has rights to a wide range of sporting events throughout India, including English Premier League, FIFA World Cup Qualification, Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, International Cricket in India and South Africa, Cricket IPL, Formula 1, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, among many others, including kabaddi and badminton. Star Sports is owned by Star India, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company India. Star stations reach 9 of 10 households in India.
European Broadcasting Union includes Eurovision and members covering 400+ TV and 700+ radios stations across 56 countries. Most EBU broadcasters have group deals to carry major sporting events including FIFA World Cup, Tour de France and European Championships. Their breadth of coverage and distribution expands to such sports as biathlon, gymnastics and rowing.
Sinclair Broadcast Group owns or operates 193 TV stations across 100 U.S. markets, covering 40% of American households. Sinclair’s recently rebranded Bally Sports is a group of regional sports networks, available in mostly all the United States. They carry games across MLB, NBA, NHL MLS, WNBA and NFL team-related shows/replays.
The German Football Association (DFB) is the governing body of football (soccer) in Germany. They are in charge of the men’s and women’s national teams. With 21 state associations, 25,000 clubs and more than 6.8 Million members, DFB is the single largest sports federation in the world.
Kiswe is a live streaming technology company that delivers sports and entertainment content globally. Most notably, in 2020 Kiswe live streamed BTS’ virtual concert to 756,000 concurrent viewers across 107 countries and territories. Attendance was the equivalent of 15 shows at a 50,000 seat stadium and was the biggest audience for a paid virtual concert. They deliver games across Turner Sports, NBA, PGA Tour, Globo, NBA and MLS and more.
Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama is a Brazilian sports club and soccer team based in Rio de Janeiro. The historic football (soccer) team was formed in 1915. With over 23 million supporters, Vasco is one of the most popular teams in Brazil.
Stade Francais Paris Rugby plays in the top national league in France and is nicknamed the “Pink Army”.
“Until now, both private and public socialization during sports – via text, forums, comments, other social platforms – ran parallel with but separate from the game play in a live event," commented Higbee. "Opine marries the game details with socialization – all at the speed of the game – which is very different than the experience you get with those other methods."
About Opine
Opine is the leading social, real-time opinion analytics platform for live events. The company’s offerings deliver a new way to create, display and consume media during the micromoments of an event. Opine users do more.live as they express opinions at the speed of the event, both in private groups and among the masses. Opine has developed the first micro-moment social platform that roots socialization in the play-by-play activity of a live sporting event. The company's standalone mobile and web applications, along with a robust API, provide streaming and broadcast partners, sports teams, clubs, universities, leagues and fans an experience tied closely to the game, with unparalleled engagement.
