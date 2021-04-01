MemberCare Launches Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Designed to Help California Credit Unions Support Members

/EIN News/ -- Norcross, Ga., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemberCare, a leading provider of vehicle protection products designed exclusively for credit unions and part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, announces the launch of mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) coverage created to help credit unions in California protect members from the risk of unexpected repair costs associated with owning a vehicle.

With the Federal Reserve reporting that nearly 40% of Americans are unable to afford a surprise $400 repair bill, mechanical breakdown insurance can be critical to help members avoid some of the stress associated with ownership and extend the life of their vehicles. MemberCare's MBI program is designed to give credit unions flexible options to help protect members from unexpected repair costs, provide peace of mind if a breakdown does occur, and increase their resale value.

"At MemberCare, we continue to look for ways to help our partners offer better value and reliable coverage that enhances the member’s ownership experience. We’re excited to bring MemberCare’s mission to the California market," said Brian Becker, Executive Vice President of APCO Holdings, LLC.

​MemberCare MBI offers three levels of coverage and goes even further than other providers with added member convenience benefits like 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, substitute transportation, trip interruption protection, road hazard tire and wheel, key replacement, paintless dent repair, and windshield repair. Plus, MemberCare MBI coverage is the industry's only Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy. With this distinction, credit unions can be confident they are protecting their members by partnering with a provider committed to providing industry-leading protection products, unrivaled customer service, and an outstanding claims experience.

"Since 1984, APCO has maintained a relentless focus on providing industry-leading driver benefits in a very competitive market. MemberCare coverage is a result of that focus—built to provide impeccable value to members while providing credit unions reliable member benefits in a very competitive market," says Becker. “We look forward to delivering the same commitment and focus to California as we have the rest of the country.”

For more information, visit MemberCare.com.

About MemberCare

MemberCare provides credit union members with a suite of vehicle coverage designed to improve the vehicle buying and ownership experience—all backed by a best-in-class claims process. We provide credit unions with collaborative support and innovative tools to help them reach their goals. MemberCare is part of APCO Holdings, LLC, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. MemberCare has the industry's only vehicle protection products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" and has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau. For more information about MemberCare, please visit membercare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

Sarah Baker MemberCare 404-270-2190 marketing@apcoholdings.com