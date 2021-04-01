Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Uniti Group Inc. Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report which provides an overview of Uniti’s ESG policies and commitments, as well as highlights the Company’s accomplishments in 2020.

“I am pleased to announce the release of Uniti’s inaugural ESG Report,” commented Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uniti. “This report demonstrates Uniti’s commitment to operating its businesses in a sustainable and responsible manner, while at the same time continuing to grow each one of those businesses and realizing significant value for our stockholders, customers, and communities.”

The 2020 ESG Report is available on Uniti’s investor relations website at investor.uniti.com under the ESG Reports tab.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2020, Uniti owns over 123,000 fiber route miles, approximately 6.9 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com



