N Drive bridge maintenance over I-69 in Olivet starts April 5

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAYS: N Drive I-69

CLOSEST CITIES: Olivet Marshall

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021

PROJECT:   The N Drive bridge over I-69 will be closed for maintenance, including deck patching, expansion joint replacements and deep overlay. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: N Drive will be closed over I-69 for the duration of this work.

Eastbound N Drive traffic will be detoured via southbound I-69 to eastbound I-94, then northbound I-69 back to N Drive.

Westbound N Drive traffic will be detoured via northbound I-69 to westbound M-78, then southbound I-69 back to N Drive.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor. 

