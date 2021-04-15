Get the New FDA EUA IgG II Antibody Test for Vaccinated People at the No-Cost Antibody Testing Event in Santa Fe Springs

Dr. Harrington, Chairman of GUARDaHEART Foundation www.santafesprings.org Make your appointment at www.guardaheart.org Phlebotomist withdraws blood for Antibody Test No Cost COVID-19 Antibody Test Event

GUARDaHEART helps fight COVID-19 spread with No-Cost Antibody Testing Event in The City of Santa Fe Springs at the Betty Wilson Center starting on April 21-23

The City of Santa Fe Springs is proud to partner with GUARDaHEART in offering our community this no-cost resource. Antibody tests help us track infection rates and make important decisions...” — Mayor John Mora

SANTA FE SPRINGS , CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Fe Springs City Council brings a NEW IgG II No-cost COVID-19 Antibody test for vaccinated individuals to the Santa Fe Springs community by partnering with the GUARDaHEART Foundation (GAH), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This event will make the critically important no-cost COVID-19 antibody testing available to the communities of Santa Fe Springs and the surrounding area, along with a new IgG II Antibody test for vaccinated individuals. This new FDA EUA (Emergency Use Authorized) IgG II antibody test is the most sensitive and specific to date, offering insights even for those that have had their second vaccination dose. This new test, IgG II, is more sensitive than previous tests available in relation to vaccinated people. This test will help community health leaders identify the level of prevalence and herd immunity in the community.

The antibody tests are authorized for emergency use by the FDA and are an important diagnostic tool during the vaccination and evaluation phase in the fight against COVID-19. The COVID-19 antibody test can help the community at large understand the status of their population to guide reopening services and businesses. Knowing current antibody status is important for individuals to help determine what level of the reopening of activities is safe for participation.

The No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing Community Event will be held on April 21, 22, and 23 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at The Betty Wilson Center located at 11641 Florence Avenue, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670. Walk-ins are available until 3:45 PM.

The no-cost community event is for asymptomatic people who believe that they have been exposed to the coronavirus, have had symptoms in the past but have not been tested, and for those that had a diagnosis of COVID-19 and want to know if they have developed antibodies. People who are actively showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider to schedule a swab test, which is not available at this event.

Community members who have already been vaccinated (at least 2-4 weeks after receiving the second dosage) are encouraged to take the antibody test to find out if the body’s immune system has responded to the vaccine.

The community at large benefits from knowing levels of immunity and potential “hotspots” to identify for intervention. For those interested in helping people who may be fighting COVID-19, an antibody test allows you to ascertain if you are able to donate convalescent plasma. The plasma portion of blood that carries antibodies from a prior infection can be given to a person very ill with COVID-19, potentially helping them recover sooner.

The results of one’s antibody test should not be used to determine the effectiveness of vaccination. Vaccines may elicit different antibodies than an actual infection which are not detectable by the current test. Vaccines can also stimulate a different immune response in T-cells which is not detected by antibodies. However, the new IgG II antibody test is more sensitive to antibody response in vaccinated individuals and will help inform community health leaders about the vaccination rollout.

Community members should bring their health insurance card or insurance information with them to their appointment. Antibody testing is fully covered by the CARES Act when billed through the insurance provider. Individuals will not have to pay a co-payment, lab fee, or deductible when attending a GUARDaHEART No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing event. Individuals with no insurance are also covered under the CARES Act.

The GUARDaHEART Foundation received a community grant funded by The Predictive Health Diagnostics Co. to provide community outreach events in support of GUARDaHEART’s mission to “LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.”

The tests are completely confidential and will be performed by a trained and licensed phlebotomist (a healthcare professional trained to draw blood). Results are available within three to five business days via a HIPAA compliant portal.

All ages are welcome to attend the antibody testing event. Children between the ages of 1-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a COVID-19 antibody blood test.

Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation and Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology and the American Society of Clinical Pathology emphasizes that although vaccines are now more available to a greater part of the community, antibody testing continues to offer important information for both the community as a whole and for individuals who want as much information as possible on their COVID-19 status.

“While more and more people are getting vaccinated, it is important to understand that we have not eradicated COVID-19. People may and do still get sick from the virus. The antibody test is an important factor in tracking immunity and in understanding infection rates,” said Dr. Harrington. “It also allows individuals to decide whether or not they wish to fully participate in reopening activities as the spring and summer approaches. And very importantly, it gives people information on whether or not they can be a plasma donor to a fellow community member who may be battling COVID-19. Plasma donation from people who have recovered from COVID-19 and who have antibodies that are identified in this test is a life-saving choice that people can make when they have this information.”

Santa Fe Springs Mayor John Mora said, “The City of Santa Fe Springs is proud to partner with GUARDaHEART in offering our community this no-cost resource. Antibody tests help us track infection rates and make important decisions about how and when to reopen our city as infection rates fall and vaccine rates rise. We are also pleased and proud to work with our dedicated staff at the Betty Wilson Center to make these critical tests broadly available to all who wish to benefit from them.”

To register for the antibody test, please visit: www.guardaheart.org

For media inquiries please contact Yvette Morales of YM & Associates PR at 949-244-9769 or YMoralesY@YM-PR.com

About GUARDaHEART Foundation

GUARDaHEART Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that provides education to the community, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. Our mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide. “LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.” Visit GUARDaHEART at www.guardaheart.org for more information.

GUARDaHEART is actively working with businesses, nonprofit and community organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties to provide additional no-cost COVID-19 antibody testing to the public. Organizations interested in partnering with GUARDaHEART, please contact Yvette Morales at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

GUARDaHEART is the organizer of the community events and all tests provided are performed by two CLIA Certified Laboratories.



About the City of Santa Fe Springs

Santa Fe Springs is a city in Los Angeles County, California, United States. It is one of the Gateway Cities of southeast Los Angeles County.

Our mission is to improve the quality of community life in the City of Santa Fe Springs; to foster public trust through effective management of public resources; to provide a safe, well-planned, and aesthetically pleasing environment; to encourage personal enrichment through educational, cultural, social, and leisure programs; to serve the public in a responsive and courteous manner; and, to promote social harmony in all aspects of community life.

For more information about the City of Santa Fe Springs visit https://www.santafesprings.org/



About The Betty Wilson Center

The Betty Wilson Center is part of the City of Santa Fe Springs Department of Community Services, comprising of three multidisciplinary and integrated divisions, which include the Divisions of Family & Human Services, Library & Cultural Services, and/ Parks & Recreation Services. In a collaborative and interdependent approach, the Department of Community Services provides a wide array of program offerings and services to Santa Fe Springs Residents. Most notably the Santa Fe Springs Department of Community services is the recipient of the 2008 Creating Community Award of Distinction from the California Park and Recreation Society, which is the highest award bestowed to a municipal community services agency state-wide.

Mayor John Mora, Santa Fe Springs attends No Cost Antibody Test Event