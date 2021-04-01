Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SDDOT Seeks Nominations for Transportation Hall of Honor

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 1, 2021 Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation is accepting nominations for review and consideration for induction into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor. 

“The purpose of the Transportation Hall of Honor is to recognize individuals who have made a lasting, valuable, and/or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system,” says Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, who also serves as the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee Chairman. “Contributions to consider when making a nomination are technological innovations, political activity, legislative accomplishments, creativity, time, cost saving efforts, and economic impact on behalf of transportation efforts within our state.”

Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination. Nomination forms are available online at https://dot.sd.govor contact Kari Kroll at kari.kroll@state.sd.us or 605-773-5105 for more information. 

The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. 

 

