CoachCare Raises Additional Capital, Will Debut New Remote Patient Monitoring Devices To Serve More Specialties

As a leading RPM company, CoachCare will use the capital to invest in its proprietary platform, introduce new devices and maximize client reimbursements.

CoachCare has seen tremendous growth over the last year and we could not be prouder to continue backing Andrew, Wes, and the rest of the team as they focus on scaling their business.” — Elias Davis, Principal at KLI Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient monitoring and virtual health company, announced today that it raised both additional equity and secured a venture debt facility to support the company's ongoing growth. Both new and existing investors participated in the financing.

The new funds will be used to introduce new remote patient monitoring features to the platform while also integrating new remote monitoring devices to align with more clinical specialties. Additionally, CoachCare plans to expand its best in class implementation services to help physicians, clinics and hospitals quickly and efficiently introduce new RPM programs while also receiving optimal reimbursements.

Investors in the round are impressed with CoachCare’s growth. “We continue to stay true to our firm's identity and thesis to support portfolio companies through growth,” said Elias Davis, Principal at KLI Capital. “CoachCare has seen tremendous growth over the last year and we could not be prouder to continue backing Andrew, Wes, and the rest of the team as they focus on scaling their business.”

CoachCare expects to deploy this new capital in 2021. "We are excited to welcome new investors and lending partners to CoachCare and appreciate the support of our existing investor group," said Andrew Zengilowski, Chief Executive Officer of CoachCare. "We intend to expand our exceptional team as our business continues to rapidly scale."

About CoachCare:

CoachCare's comprehensive suite of virtual tools, including remote patient monitoring, video conferencing, real-time messaging, screening, content sharing and connected devices, is the closest your patients can get to an in-person visit, all from the safety and comfort of their own homes. The CoachCare platform supports both virtual care and in-person appointments. Tour the platform or request more information here.