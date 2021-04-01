Guggenheim Investments Announces Internal Executive Promotions

Guggenheim Appoints Long-Serving Guggenheim Investments Executives, Dina DiLorenzo and David Rone, as Co-Presidents of Guggenheim Investments and Managing Partners of Guggenheim Partners

Anne Walsh CIO of Fixed Income named Managing Partner of Guggenheim Partners

Jerry Miller Appointed Vice Chairman of the GPIMH Board and will report directly to Guggenheim’s CEO on Strategic Initiatives



/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dina DiLorenzo and David Rone, as Co-Presidents of Guggenheim Investments.

Investment decisions will continue to be supervised and executed by investment personnel, as has been the case since our founding. Those activities are led by Scott Minerd, Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Guggenheim Investments, and by CIO of Fixed Income Anne Walsh.

Ms. DiLorenzo, Mr. Rone and Ms. Walsh have been named Managing Partners of Guggenheim Partners.

“We are greatly pleased to make these promotions from the deep pool of exceptional executive talent at Guggenheim. I am completely confident that Anne, Dina and David will continue to provide strong leadership to Guggenheim Investments and will enable us to continue to serve our clients with excellence,” Mr. Minerd said.

Andrew Rosenfield, President of Guggenheim Partners, said: “Scott and I have worked for many years with Anne, Dina, David and know each of them to be extraordinary executives of the highest caliber and character. They have the key skills needed to help us grow Guggenheim Investments in harmony and fidelity with its history of excellence and innovation.”

After four years of serving as President of Guggenheim Investments, Jerry Miller has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Guggenheim Investments Board and will work directly for the Office of the CEO on strategic initiatives.

Mark Walter, Guggenheim's CEO and Alan Schwartz, its Executive Chairman, said: “The fact that these promotions are internal speaks volumes about how Guggenheim develops strong talent internally, of which we are very proud. We join Scott and Andy in congratulating Anne, Dina and David, and we welcome them as our newest Managing Partners.

“I am delighted that Jerry Miller will work directly with me on a variety of strategic initiatives. We thank Jerry for his excellent leadership and accomplishments as President,” Mr. Walter said. Mr. Minerd added, “During Jerry’s tenure GPIM grew and prospered. The business successfully and profitably divested its ETF business while significantly growing the AUM of its mutual funds and advisory business.”

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $246 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. As a global asset manager, Guggenheim Investments seeks to deliver exceptional, long-term value to its clients while managing its business with strong governance, sustainable business practices, and a workplace built on respect and community engagement. Its work in pursuing sustainable development goals seeks to advance safe, reliable infrastructure and financing innovation in ways that preserve and protect the environment and contribute to a better world.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $310 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Partners

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Investments

310.871.9208

Gerard.Carney@GuggenheimPartners.com

1 Assets under management is as of 12.31.2020 and includes leverage of $13.7bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

