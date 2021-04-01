Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs New $100,000 Sponsorship Agreement for Subsidiary Flamengo Esports

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has signed a nine month sponsorship agreement with Terraco Digital for $100,000. Terraco Digital will receive a patch on the sleeve of Flamengo Esports players’ jerseys, as well as additional social media promotion by the team and players.



Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “This is the beginning of what I expect to be a growing relationship with the incredible team at Terraco Digital, as we continue to increase the monetization of our investment in League of Legends specifically, and Flamengo Esports in general. We value all of our sponsors and partners and will continue working together to expand the reach with the addition of other teams and content creators.”

This $100,000 sponsorship comes on the heels of a previously announced deal for $100,000 to sublicense the Flamengo Esports name for two years, to a team competing in Free Fire. Additionally, Flamengo Esports was recently named the sixth most tweeted about esports team in the world for the months of January and February 2021.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 13 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.