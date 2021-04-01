Hemp, Inc. Reports: Business Opportunities Abound by 2026 as Hemp Oil Market Continues to Trend Up

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today highlights from the “Global Hemp Oil Market – Strategic Recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use Case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)” Report, from in4Research. The market analysis report “provided for the international markets include recent development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status” as well as “development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures.” With Hemp, Inc. being one of the top experts in America, executives see this upward trend being very lucrative, especially for its consulting division.



Hemp, Inc.’s network of industry professionals spans every aspect of the industrial hemp industry and has proven to be invaluable to those entering the market. The research report goes in depth on “key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.” Key stakeholders in the Hemp Oil Industry, according to the report, include: Raw material suppliers; Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers; Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO; Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions; Importers and exporters; Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms; Trade associations and industry bodies; and, End-use industries.

“This report gives a great understanding of the market. Coupled with our consulting services and more states getting the green light for hemp production, opportunities are endless. You need to know how to process, source seeds, grow, harvest, buck, dry, market and of course sell it. Knowing the trends and where the industry is going will definitely affect your bottom line,” noted a Hemp, Inc. executive.

Also, according to executives, Hemp, Inc. plans to build numerous hemp growing and processing facilities on its Kins Communities in Florida due to its booming hemp market estimated to surge to $30 billion by 2025 according to Fox Business. Some are even calling hemp “the crop of the future”.

With over a decade of experience in growing, harvesting, processing and selling industrial hemp, as well as having a strong foothold on the educational front with its Hemp University, Hemp, Inc. plans to be one of the (hopefully many) dominate players in Florida that will help hemp farmers avoid a lot of the pitfalls they’ve faced in other states. Florida’s prime climate is right for hemp so it’s really just a matter of ensuring that there are proper processing facilities once the hemp has been harvested.

Hemp, Inc. is in the initial stages of purchasing land to grow industrial hemp and establishing hemp processing facilities, which have been a strong suit of the company given their success in other states, and the Company plans on equipping Florida hemp farmers with the infrastructure they need to ensure the success of hemp in the state. The processing facilities throughout the state are expected to be from the Florida Panhandle down to Homestead, Florida as this will benefit local hemp farmers and the Kins Communities as each hemp farmer needs a processing center nearby.

The Kins Communities will also be a great resource to people in the state and will boost Florida’s hemp production once they are built out and fully operational. The foundations now exist for over forty Kins Communities in Florida.

Hemp, Inc. is also focused on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities. The Company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com are also carrying the products.

The company recently added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp® product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). According to executives, one of its distributors is selling a limited number of signed and numbered Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector’s item for $100 each. Those interested in being the first to collect this “pirate treasure” should click here.

There’s also a signed (by Bruce Perlowin) and numbered complete set of King of Hemp® CBD pre-rolls. (To hear the Bruce Perlowin theme song, click here.) The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date.

The Company’s website for its King of Hemp® line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures, as well as all CBD products, contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

