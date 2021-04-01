Carahsoft Named to Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region

Company Accounts for More Than 40% of Region’s Revenue

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the company ranked 202 on Inc. magazine’s second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Washington, D.C. area-based private companies. Carahsoft was also named to the Inc. 5000 national list in September 2020, which it has appeared on for the last 13 years.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc.,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work of our sales, marketing and contracting teams who provide robust support for our Government customers, solutions providers and reseller partners located both in the D.C. Metro area and across the country. The Carahsoft Team continuously evolves its approach to drive opportunities for our partners and help the Public Sector achieve its technology goals. We look forward to continuing our momentum and creating continued growth throughout 2021.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the Washington, D.C., region. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211% and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Carahsoft’s revenue accounted for 43.33% of the region’s total and 69.9% of the subtotal for the D.C. Metro area’s government services industry.

“This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area no matter the industry,” said Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/washington-dc.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



