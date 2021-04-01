Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Announces Antwaun Griffin to Serve as SBA Chief of Staff

/EIN News/ -- Washington, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration today announced Antwaun Griffin will serve as the new Chief of Staff for the Agency.

“Antwaun will play a critical role in navigating our Agency through the incredible challenges ahead as we ramp up delivery of vital economic aid to our small businesses,” said Administrator Guzman. “He is fiercely committed to helping our small businesses and entrepreneurs start, grow, and be resilient – particularly our underserved communities. His wealth of private and public sector leadership and management experience, including three years of experience at SBA in the Office of Field Operations, will bring the expertise needed for this crucial moment.”

Griffin previously served as the Chief Policy Advisor to the Secretary of Commerce on pandemic and economic recovery programs. He worked with internal and external stakeholders, including the White House COVID-19 Task Force, the Centers for Disease Control, the White House Domestic Policy Council, the U.S. Health and Human Services, the U.S. State Department, and industry leaders to develop policy guidance relating to workplace/worker safety, domestic and international travel, and supply chain resiliency.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join Administrator Guzman at the SBA to carry out the Agency’s critical mission,” said Griffin. “Now more than ever, we have to double down on this important work and help provide our small businesses the support they need to get through the pandemic.”

Mr. Griffin is a native of Richmond and a graduate of the University of Virginia.

To learn more about SBA, visit http://www.sba.gov.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Carol Wilkerson United States Small Business Administration Carol.Wilkerson@sba.gov