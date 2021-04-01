/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "Microsoft Won $21.9 billion Contract to Make AR Headsets U.S. Army, Positive for Related Stocks Such as WIMI". Recently, Microsoft has won a contract for more than 120,000 custom HoloLens AR helmets for the U.S. Army. A spokesman of Microsoft said the contract could be worth as much as $21.9 billion over ten-year period.



Microsoft stock rose rapidly after the news was announced. Intevac, one supplier of Microsoft pulled sharply higher and briefly hit a circuit breaker. Microsoft closed up 1.69 percent at $235.77. Intevac was up 31.68 percent at $7.15.

The standard version of HoloLens, which costs $3,500, allows people to see a hologram overlaid on top of the actual environment and interact with it using hand and voice gestures. "The HoloLens based IVAS headset, enhanced by Microsoft Azure Cloud Services, provides a platform to make soldiers safer, providing enhanced situational awareness and enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios," wrote Microsoft technology researcher Alex Kipman in a previous blog post.

The helmet allows soldiers to conduct combat, drills and training in one system, the military said in a statement. The Army and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Notably, Chinese stocks WIMI and MVIS, which focus on computer vision holographic cloud services, both moved higher on the Microsoft announcement, with traders attributing their moves to the news. Last year, Microsoft scotched rumors that MVIS might be bought by Microsoft's HoloLens.

Public information shows, WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

