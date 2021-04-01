VIRTUAL EVENTS COMPANY “JAM” BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS GIANT “ZOOM”
Canadian-based JAM raises funding from Canadian Ryan Reynolds and LirpaLoof Capital to accelerate growth and acquisition of Zoom.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAM announced today it has raised $62 million in funding from Ryan Reynolds and Lirpa Loof Capital in order to acquire a majority stake in video communications platform Zoom.
JAM - a team-building, hosted games and events service provider which launched 11 months ago post pandemic in order to help corporate teams around the world to stay connected through play, has seen rapid growth, relying heavily on platforms like Zoom to provide its popular “laughter guaranteed’ services. The JAM group teamed up with fellow Canadians, Ryan Reynolds (a passionate purveyor of play and laughter) as well as LirpaLoof Capital (a niche fund dedicated to aiding and supporting virtual entertainment ventures) to accomplish this goal.
CEO Kristi Herold commented, “We are beyond thrilled. This new endeavour will open up so many new avenues for virtual events, as we work to ensure Zoom is not only the “go-to” platform for remote work, but for remote “play” as well. We are thrilled to have the support of our new partners, Ryan Reynolds and LirpaLoof Capital, who both clearly enjoy getting people laughing and playing as much as our team at JAM does. This partnership will help to ensure "zoom fatigue" is a thing of the past as we all know how play and laughter helps people re-energize. The new era of virtual events is here, and we are incredibly proud to have our Canadian company and partners on the forefront.”
Media announcements from Reynolds and LirpaLoof will follow later this week. Head to https://www.workplayjam.com/lirpaloof/ for all the info!
