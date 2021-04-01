Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, updates COVID-19 response

1 April 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Consistent with the Supreme Court of Missouri’s revised Operational Directives for easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings effective March 26, 2021, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announces a change in its operational phase effective immediately.

The Supreme Court’s revised Operational Directive identify five phases of operations (Phases Zero through Four) that courts may work through based on various criteria, and each progressive phase is designed to allow greater flexibility in court operations.

Consistent with those instructions, effective immediately, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will move from Operating Phase Two to Operating Phase Three. During Operating Phase Three , the court’s operations will continue. At all times, the clerk’s office will remain available to provide assistance and answer questions. All questions should be resolved by phone call or e-mail if possible. Court personnel are accessible during regular business hours by telephone at (816) 889-3600; by e-mail at wdcoa@courts.mo.gov ; and by regular mail at 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64106. If questions cannot be resolved by phone call or e-mail, visitors to the courthouse must satisfy previously publicized COVID-19 screening criteria for entry into the building. Face coverings must be worn, and social distancing will be required, at all times in the building.

For additional information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, please call the clerk’s office at (816) 889-3600.

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

Newsroom - WD