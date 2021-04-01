Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston and RXSIM LLC Make Donation to Houston Space Center Houston

Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston and RXSIM LLC Contribute an Infrared Fever Detection System and 10,000 Kids Masks to Space Center Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Houston-based pharmacy provider RXSIM LLC (dba PillBright) proudly partnered with The Asian Chamber of Commerce to donate an infrared fever detection system to an exhibit at Space Center Houston, highlighting how NASA continues to innovate to overcome obstacles and benefit humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic. This contribution helps to better educate people on how infrared technology is used to detect fever during the COVID-19 pandemic. RXSIM also donated 10,000 kid masks for Space Center Houston guests.

Space Center Houston’s President and CEO William T. Harris and Chief Operating Officer Mary Baerg joined Greater Partnership Houston Senior Director Asia, Australia, Oceana Jensen Shen; Asian Chamber of Commerce Senior Director Paul Gor; and RXSIM CEO and Chair of Asian Chamber Bin Yu to see the exhibit and innovations first-hand at Space Center Houston.

“As a science center, it is part of our role to inform the public on how science helps us understand and control the spread of the coronavirus,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston. “We’re empowering the community with education about how we can mitigate the impacts of the virus and how NASA continues to innovate with real-world solutions.”

The infrared fever detection system is on display now at Space Center Houston as a part of the “Mission: Control the Spread exhibit.” The exhibit provides guests an up-close look at recent NASA innovations including the PULSE pendent, reusable N-95 face masks, and an oxygen helmet, while learning how NASA keeps astronauts healthy, what NASA does to prevent contamination on the International Space Station and understand how, together, people can control the spread of the virus. For more than 50 years, NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas has led the United States and the world in human space exploration.

“We are very honored to be part of this wonderful exhibit at Space Center Houston. The exhibit provides a scientific view of the coronavirus, its impact on the human body, and how NASA is innovating to contribute to humanity,” said Bin Yu, Chair of Asian Chamber of Commerce and Business Owner of RXSIM LLC. “During pandemic time, Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston and its 400 members have worked with many organizations and communities in fighting COVID-19. Their Asian American Salute Frontline Heroes campaign served 15,000 meals to front-line workers last year, and recently they delivered 1,000 food packages to 250 households serving individuals with disabilities. RXSIM LLC is proud to be a part of those initiatives.”

RXSIM LLC is a Houston-based company focusing on healthcare, pharmacy, and medical supplies. Its medical supply division under PillBright provides high-quality PPE products for hospitals, corporations, and governments. Its pharmacy division under Medx Pharmacy & Compounding provides full pharmacy services to residents in the Greater Houston area.

To learn more about PillBright, please visit https://www.pillbright.com/

The Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston is a non-profit organization supporting the Asian business community in Houston for over 30 years. The Chamber is a diverse, multicultural group focused on increasing business within the Asian community locally and abroad for all Asian countries, as well as improving the overall economic prosperity of Houston.

To learn more about Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston, please visit https://asianchamber-hou.org/



Contact

Bin Yu

281-506-2453

service_customer@pillbright.com

Paul Gor

713-782-7222

pgor@asianchamber-hou.org