Dr. Matthew Boente Launches New Blog Site Page Addressing How Governors Should Respond to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Boente, a veteran medical provider, is calling on United States governors to “do the right thing” in response to COVID-19 through a brand-new page on his popular microsite focused on health care in the United States.

The blog site can be found at http://www.drmattboente.com/. The website is primarily focused on explaining how President Joe Biden’s proposed medical care act can help most Americans, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Dr. Boente, a veteran gynecologic oncologist and political activist, said he recently decided to expand the site by adding a new page featuring COVID-19 commentary. Specifically, on the new page, he is demanding action from governors around the country to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations regarding wearing masks and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, rather than bowing to the whims of conspiracy theorists.

Governors in Mississippi, Florida, and Texas recently lifted their mask mandates despite the CDC’s recommendations to continue wearing masks, and according to Dr. Boente on the new website, this makes no sense. He emphasizes on the site that a governor is responsible for protecting his or her state’s constituents, and part of this involves acknowledging safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, he encourages the passing of federal legislation requiring local officials to enforce and obey CDC recommendations.

Dr. Matthew Boente also encourages his site’s readers to personally demonstrate responsibility by masking up when they go out in public, washing their hands, and practicing social distancing. In addition, visitors to the site are encouraged to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine, with three million shots expected to be delivered per day by the start of April. According to Dr. Boente, more than 550,000 Americans have already lost their lives to COVID-19, but taking the above-listed steps may help to mitigate the spread of the virus going forward.