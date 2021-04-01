YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship Program Returns in 2021 to Award $25,000 to Ten Winners

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Colorado, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities announced today the return of the Building Futures Scholarship Program, awarding $25,000 in annual scholarships for YES residents and staff children to help pursue their dreams through education.

The YES Building Futures Scholarship Program provides $2,500 to seven residents and/or their children, along with three children of employees currently enrolled in a U.S. post-secondary institution, a technical college or a trade school.

“Building Futures is about giving back to residents and staff that strive to make our world a better place each day. We hope that these scholarships will inspire our community to follow their dreams,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “We are delighted to support their education and look forward to seeing their accomplishments.”

Scholarship applicants will be evaluated on their voluntary commitment to serving their home communities. The winners will be announced and their personal stories will be shared in July of this year.

“I was a recipient of the 2020 YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship and I used the scholarship funds towards my Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. I am entering my final year at Western Governors University, and with the help from the YES Communities' Scholarship, I will soon be entering a classroom to conduct my student teaching. So excited to start shaping the young minds of my community!” said Melissa Graham, a resident of Independence Station community.

The launch of the Building Futures scholarship in 2020 was incredibly successful and in 2021 we have increased the overall scholarships to be awarded based on the tremendous amount of applicants last year. YES Communities focus on education and our residents desire to pursue their educational goals is at the forefront of our mission as a company.

Tyrell Bawuah-Hudlin, a 2020 scholarship winner, said: “I was so incredibly honored and excited to have been chosen to receive the YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship. I’ve heard many great stories about how helpful this has been to so many others and it has proven the same for me. This scholarship has helped me exponentially in my junior year of college and has allowed me to be able to finish my degree and pursue my dreams of becoming an educator. I couldn't be more thankful!”

The deadline for residents to apply is June 1, 2021. For more details, visit: https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

