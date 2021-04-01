FMCG Logistics Market to Gerner $1,400.80 Billion by 2027: Says Allied Market Research

Increase in emergence of e-commerce in the FMCG sector, changes in consumer habits, surge in tech-driven logistic services, and rise in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices fuel the FMCG logistics market. Based on product type, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Prominent Players: A.P. Moller – Maersk, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB SCHENKER (Deutsche Bahn Group (DB Group)), Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group), DSV (DSV Panalpina), FedEx, Geodis, Kuehne+Nagel, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), and XPO Logistics, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global FMCG logistics market was estimated at $1,056.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit at $1,400.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growing penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG industry, changing lifestyles & consumer habits, surge in disposable income, rise in tech-driven logistics services, and growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices drive the FMCG logistics market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics services restrain the growth. Nevertheless, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic affected goods supply and led to distorted supply chain across the world. Moreover, most retail outlets selling fast moving consumer goods were brought to close their business for indefinite time. This, in turn, impacted the global FMCG logistics market negatively.

Nevertheless, the global situation is getting better at a slow and steady pace and the market is expected to retrieve soon.

The global FMCG logistics market is analyzed across mode of transportation, product type, service type, and region. By mode of transportation, the roadways segment contributed to around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the waterways segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.90% throughout the forecast period,

By product type, the food & beverages segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2027. At the same time, the personal care segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.10% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global FMCG logistics market report include C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB SCHENKER (Deutsche Bahn Group (DB Group)), FedEx, Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group), XPO Logistics, Inc., A.P. Moller – Maersk, DSV (DSV Panalpina), Geodis, Kuehne+Nagel, and United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS). These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

