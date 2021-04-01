Biomeme to Open New Headquarters at Netrality’s 401 North Broad

Leading biotech firm will increase lab operations and manufacturing of real-time PCR testing solutions in Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers announced today that Biomeme, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of portable, real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing solutions, has selected Netrality’s 401 North Broad Street for its new corporate headquarters. Situated in Philadelphia’s growing North Broad Street corridor, the 44,000 square foot space will house Biomeme’s laboratory, testing, manufacturing, fulfillment and office operations.



“Netrality’s 401 North Broad is the ideal home for our new headquarters. We’re excited to expand our research and development, manufacturing and operations within Center City, ” said Max Perelman, Co-Founder and Business Lead of Biomeme. Perelman also explained that Biomeme's expansion of device and assay manufacturing capacity at 401 North Broad will be enabled by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant of Three Million Dollars. This RACP grant will be administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget and the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development.

“401 North Broad meets or exceeds all of the key requirements for our lab and manufacturing use, including heavy floor loading, wide column spacing, high ceilings, redundant electric utility feeds, ample available backup power, excellent mechanical systems including supply and exhaust air ventilation, secure loading docks and robust network connectivity," added Karen Griffith Gryga, Operations Lead of Biomeme.

The new facility will expand Biomeme’s production capacity for mobile RT-PCR devices, lyophilized and shelf-stable real-time PCR tests including their FDA emergency use authorized SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) test, and sample preparation products – which extract and purify DNA/RNA from a variety of different sample types.

“Netrality is proud to bring Biomeme into our robust ecosystem of life science, digital health and tech-enabled companies that are uncovering cutting edge solutions,” said Gerald M. Marshall, CEO of Netrality Data Centers. “As the epicenter of connectivity in Philadelphia, Netrality provides the foundational elements for life sciences and biotech companies like Biomeme to access mission critical infrastructure and continuous uptime as they continue advancing healthcare technology, including the fight against COVID-19.”

401 North Broad spans 11 stories and 1.3 million square feet. Amenities include an event space and conference rooms, large and modernized freight elevators, secure on-site parking, and a bike room with direct access to the bike lanes on 13th street.

CBRE’s Christian Dyer represented Netrality during the negotiations. Biomeme was represented by Gary Lozoff of Tactix Real Estate Advisors. To learn more about leasing opportunities at 401 North Broad, visit netrality.com.

About Biomeme

Biomeme was conceived and created to make the world a better place through the democratization of healthcare diagnostics. To that end, the company has created technology that empowers anyone, anywhere (including low-resource settings with minimal space, electricity, and equipment) with the capabilities of a molecular lab in the palm of their hands. Over the last nine years, Biomeme has grown a vertically integrated organization spanning specimen collection, sample prep, assay, and instrumentation R&D, PCR reagent lyophilization, hardware, and consumable manufacturing, as well as molecular diagnostic testing services. With the low cost, ease-of-use, and unparalleled field portability of the company's proprietary platform, Biomeme is uniquely poised to rapidly advance initiatives in emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19, as well as emergency preparedness, response, and recovery. For more information, including updates about the company's growing local workforce requirements, visit biomeme.com.

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and meet me rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Netrality today has six strategic data centers in five markets: 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut in St. Louis, 1102 Grand in Kansas City, 1301 Fannin in Houston, 401 North Broad in Philadelphia, and 717 South Wells in Chicago. For more information: www.netrality.com, LinkedIn, Twitter.

