Hunters Selected as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters today announced that its open, XDR platform scaling SOC threat detection and response has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Threat Detection Technology category for the 2021 SC Awards . Finalists are recognized for outstanding products and solutions impacting the cybersecurity industry.



Solutions recognized in the Best Threat Detection Technology category deliver detection and/or remediation capabilities for the entire network, including mobile devices, cloud applications, IoT devices and beyond, recognizing when bad actors penetrate the network, but also move laterally within. Hunters solves the technological gaps in threat detection and response. Its vendor-agnostic open XDR ingests petabytes of data from across the entire IT and security infrastructure, applying advanced attack analytics which extracts threat signals across endpoints, cloud, email, network and more, automatically correlating, investing and prioritizing them, turning attack signals into prioritized and contextualized incident findings that provides SOC with a clear path for response and remediation.

“It is an honor to be recognized by SC Media during the most competitive year so far for the SC Awards,” said Uri May, co-founder and CEO of Hunters. “Hunters was founded with the mission to radically improve the ability of organizations around the world to detect and respond to security threats and increase the effectiveness of their security operations. The Hunters Open XDR platform was purposely built to address today’s reality of SOCs: an exponential growth in the attack surface, an increase in siloed point solutions used to defend the IT environment and the ever-growing sophistication and stealthiness of attacks. With its modern open architecture and flexible data ingestion and its focus on out-of-the-box advanced attack analytics, Hunters empowers teams to move beyond legacy technologies, providing them with actionable, effective, always-available detection and response at scale. Being named a finalist in Best Threat Detection Technology is a testament to our solution and the significance of its role in the industry.”

“The judges considered a record number of candidates for the Trust Awards this year, but recognized those that introduced new functionality either through enhancements to existing products or through new offerings to better respond to increasingly sophisticated threats,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance.

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards’ Trust Award category.

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

About Hunters

Hunters – Security Made Better. The Hunters’ XDR platform scales threat detection and response across the attack surface, helping companies maximize value from their security investments, boosting SOC impact, and enabling analysts to focus on what matters. Hunters flexibly integrates with security tools such as EDR, cloud, identity, network, and others, connecting all telemetry using a proprietary knowledge graph, and automatically contextualizing, correlating and investigating threat signals, turning them into actionable findings. Coupled with data lake technology, Hunters offers a modern SIEM alternative that is agile and scales with your organizational needs. Learn more at Hunters.AI.