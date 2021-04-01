Gordon Brothers Provides Secured Credit Facility to Nicole Miller

Financing secured by intellectual property to fund growth

/EIN News/ -- Boston, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers announced it is providing a secured credit facility to Nicole Miller, the eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand founded and led by Nicole Miller. The facility is secured by the company’s intellectual property and will be used to fund strategic growth initiatives.

“Being able to work with an iconic brand and designer like Nicole Miller is at the core of what we do at Gordon Brothers,” said Tobias Nanda, President, Brands. “Throughout our decades-long history of financing consumer brands, we have become the expert in identifying those with significant value and helping to unlock that value for our partners.”

“Over the past thirty years we have successfully developed Nicole Miller into a leading lifestyle brand by bringing our unique design aesthetic to the ever-changing world of fashion, accessories and home décor,” said Nicole Miller. “Gordon Brothers understands the value of our business, and we are excited to partner with them as we continue to expand and grow.”

Gordon Brothers’ most recent global brand transactions include bridge financing for American retailer Brooks Brothers, a secured term loan facility for global brand Mothercare, the acquisition of Laura Ashley and launch of their new collection and the sale of British brand Bench to Wraith, an affiliate of Apparel Brands Limited. The firm has been actively investing in brands since 2003, partnering with leading companies such as Sharper Image, Linens ‘N Things, Wet Seal and Ben Sherman, among others.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller is a global fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1982, the iconic brand has grown to be one of the premier names in American fashion. In addition to its celebrated womenswear collections, the company has partnered with leading licensees in numerous fashion and lifestyle categories, including handbags, shoes, jewelry, eyewear, denim, activewear, sleepwear, childrenswear, fragrance and beauty, and home, and the brand can be found online and in over 1,500 specialty and department stores worldwide. Among Nicole’s newest ventures; her signature Rosé. Please visit www.nicolemiller.com for more information.

