Johnny Rockets Continues International Expansion, Opening Additional Locations in Brazil and Chile

Los Angeles, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and eight other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of two new Johnny Rockets’ locations in Brazil and Chile.

“With these latest new openings in Brazil and Chile, we continue to build upon our footprint in South America,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Our other new locations in these countries have been met with outsized demand, which makes this an ideal time to make our irresistible food available to more local consumers in these markets.”

The individual locations are located at:

São José, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Patio Copiapo, Chile (Delivery/To Go)

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless All-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 26 other countries around the globe.

The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience. In addition to fresh, cooked-to-order burgers and indulgent, hand-spun real ice cream shakes, the Johnny Rockets menu also includes veggie burgers, chicken and other sandwiches, crispy fries and onion rings, salads and kids meals. The goal is to make every guest smile every day with irresistible food, classic American music, and a whole lot of fun.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 franchise and corporate locations in over 26 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rockets brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com , or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.