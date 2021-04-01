NFT pioneers Upland and Blockchain Heroes partner to launch joint NFT collectible card set

First cross-chain project merges individual art styles creating remarkable assets for the future card owners

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Blockchain-based metaverse Upland (https://upland.me/) and digital collectible card creator Blockchain Heroes (http://bcheroes.com/) today announced a new partnership to release a set of digital collectible cards titled: “Upland Collectibles: The Blockchain Heroes Edition” (more info at https://upland.cards). The partnership will allow Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collectible fans to own unique pieces of highly creative art tied to the two major NFT pioneers Upland and Blockchain Heroes. Each card of the set will be minted on the Wax blockchain as a NFT, allowing players to collect, trade, and sell them on digital marketplaces.

Upland is a blockchain-powered metaverse based on the real world and available on iOS, Android and Web. It offers players true ownership of virtual property NFTs based on actual addresses that they can buy, trade, and sell through the Upland marketplace for USD or its in-app currency. Upland is accessible to anyone regardless of location, and to date has launched the cities of San Francisco, New York and Fresno.

Boasting an active community of 100,000 monthly active users, a consistent number top ranking on DappRadar, and over 500,000 minted NFT property parcels to date, Upland is the leading blockchain-powered metaverse based on the real world.

Founded in 2020, Blockchain Heroes is a major NFT collectibles brand that features humorous parodies of emerging personalities and trends in crypto. Their most recent card set release, Stonk Wars, featured heroes inspired by the architects and supporters of the peaceful protest, and heroes inspired by major financial institutions and government agency leaders. The entire set featuring 7500 packs sold out in just 35 seconds.

The upcoming joint card set will feature a diverse range of art like commemorative postcards of Upland’s property collections, various 3D assets, Upland-style voxel versions of Blockchain Heroes characters, and even living legends from Upland’s own community in the form of their own block explorers, the game pieces of the metaverse.

“Blockchain Heroes is a pioneer of the NFT collectibles market and we’re incredibly excited to partner with one of the strongest blockchain metaverse brands out there“ said Joel Comm, co-creator of Blockchain Heroes. “Applying the Upland art style to our blockchain heroes character was lots of fun and produced awesome looking visuals” adds Jason Festa, Creative Director at Upland.

“We are very excited to continue to innovate, this time together with our partner Blockchain Heroes and to launch the first cross-chain project,” said Dirk Lueth, co-founder of Upland. Hagan Dietz-Rosales growth manager at Upland adds: “I just can't get my eyes off these very special looking creatives and look forward to offering all owners soon additional utility for these cards in the Upland metaverse.”

The card set will sell in two waves at 12 noon ET (9am PT) and 9pm PT on April 6th 2021. Details can be found at https://upland.cards.

ABOUT UPLAND

Upland (https://upland.me/) is a NFT metaverse that sits on top of the real world, allowing users to buy, sell and trade virtual properties that are mapped to actual addresses. Upland follows the principles of an open market economy, using blockchain technology to ensure true ownership of digital assets. Upland is available on iOS, Android and web. Uplandme, Inc. was founded by Dirk Lueth, Idan Zuckerman and Mani Honigstein.

ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN HEROES

Blockchain Heroes (http://bcheroes.com/) is a creative and humorous parody of personalities and trends emerging in the crypto world, presented as the superheroes they might be in an alternate universe. Joel Comm and Travis Wright, co-hosts of the popular The Bad Crypto Podcast, are the creators behind the Blockchain Heroes brand. In May 2020, the duo also debuted The NiFTy Show, a live video podcast focusing on the non-fungible tokens (“NFT”) and digital collectible world.

