Medolife Rx’s Lead Drug Candidate Escozine® Recommended by Doctor for Use in Cancer Treatment Regimen in Dominican Republic

BURBANK, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that Dr. Ramón Feliz MD, PhD, an oncological surgeon practicing medicine in the Dominican Republic, has made an official recommendation for inclusion of Medolife's drug candidate Escozine® in treatment regimens for patients with various forms of cancer including pancreatic, breast, prostate, and different segments of colon cancer.



Medolife has completed extensive pre-clinical and clinical research on Escozine® as a potential therapeutic for various types of cancer. After observing the research and reviewing the data, the esteemed doctor made a formal recommendation to begin use of Escozine® in cancer therapies. He came to the conclusion, as noted in his formal recommendation, after making clinical observations that patients who used Escozine® as a part of their cancer therapeutics regimen saw:

- Improvements in their quality of life

- Decreased intensity of pain in affected areas

- Decreases in the diameter of tumor masses

- Improvement in their sleep conditions

- Prolonged life span

- No observed side effects

The doctor also endorsed further clinical investigations on Escozine® as a cancer therapeutic, which Medolife is currently conducting in both the United States and the Dominican Republic. It recently announced pre-clinical results on Escozine’s efficacy in eliminating cell lines in ovarian and bladder cancer whereas it eradicated the cell lines completely, creating a path forward for Escozine® as a cancer-fighting drug, along with its life-improvement benefits.

“After having witnessed the positive effects that Escozine® had on patients with cancer in pre-clinical studies, Dr. Feliz was so impressed he took it upon himself to recommend its use almost immediately,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “While we must continue our official clinical research in order to obtain regulatory approval for Escozine® as a cancer therapeutic, it is becoming more clear that it is not only effective in improving the lives of cancer patients but also in fighting cancer itself. This is beyond encouraging. We are so appreciative of Dr. Feliz’s support and plan to continue to work with him and other researchers to further prove Escozine’s efficacy and bring products to market as quickly as possible. Many patients desperately need access and we will fulfill our mission of bringing life-saving therapeutics to patients who need them most.”

Escozine® is Medolife’s lead drug candidate that is undergoing clinical trials for both cancer and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) therapeutics. It is derived from a small molecular peptide found in scorpions that is then polarized through a patented process developed by Medolife’s founder Dr. Mikaelian. The polarization process increases the efficacy and bioavailability of the active pharmaceutical ingredients in any polarized drug, requiring less dosage and leading to a decrease in side effects. Currently, Medolife is awaiting product registration for Escozine® in the Dominican Republic as a treatment for COVID-19. It has also filed data on Escozine® with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) where it is seeking an Investigational New Drug (IND) approval pathway.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Contacts:

Phil Sands

https://ir.quantrx.com/

818-659-8052

Kyle Porter

medolife@cmwmedia.com

858-264-6600