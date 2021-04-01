Terrestrial Energy Announces Engineering and Construction Services Agreement with Aecon Supporting Integral Molten Salt Reactor Power Plant Development

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy has signed an engineering and construction services agreement with Aecon Group Inc. to support construction planning for an Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR), Generation IV advanced nuclear power plant. Under this agreement, Aecon will review Terrestrial Energy’s construction costs and schedules for IMSR, as well as undertake constructability, modularization, and supplier assessments for a broad range of activities including plans for site development and heavy civil construction.



Aecon Nuclear is the largest nuclear constructor in Canada. It provides a full spectrum of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services, with specialized service capabilities unique to the nuclear industry. Aecon’s nuclear qualifications cover a broad range of specialized engineering and construction services. It continues to play a critical role in the ongoing success of the two largest nuclear refurbishment projects in Ontario, which underscores its proven reputation as a partner-of-choice for planning, site preparation, construction and commissioning of Small Modular Reactors (SMR). To support the nuclear sector in Canada, Aecon maintains a nuclear quality management system compliant to the requirements of relevant nuclear standards including CSA Standards.

“One of our focus areas is to support SMR vendors and SMR deployment, where we can leverage our existing capabilities and resources in this fast-developing market,” said Sean Sexstone, Senior Vice President, Aecon Nuclear. “We are pleased to support Terrestrial Energy and look forward to assisting further with the Company’s IMSR power plant needs.”

“We are making consistent progress with engineering, procurement and regulatory programs, all needed for first Canadian deployment of an IMSR power plant as early as 2028,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “This agreement with Aecon ensures that IMSR deployment is supported by expert engineering and construction resources, particularly those to confirm construction costs, construction schedule and pre-construction plans.”

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV advanced nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR®) technology.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors.




