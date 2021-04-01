March 31 update to schedule for public access to Kuhio Highway in Hanalei

Main, News Posted on Mar 31, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides the following update for scheduled single lane public access to Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai at mile marker 1 approaching Hanalei Bridge (“Hanalei Hill”).

The regular schedule for public access for passenger vehicles is:

Monday through Saturday

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays (Princeville side goes first)

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Evening access: 5:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Sunday and observed State Holidays (including Good Friday, April 2)

5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill is open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle. Heavy trucks (e.g., those with payloads exceeding ¾ ton such as Ford Super Duty F-350, Ram 3500, Chevrolet Silverado 3500, and GMC Sierra 3500 or larger) will be detoured via Ka Haku Road, Lei O Papa Road, and Hanalei Plantation Road.

The public access schedule will ensure safety, efficient single lane alternating movement through the area, and necessary construction hours for the emergency repairs and long term mitigations.

Single lane access is not possible during the work to stabilize the slope above and below Kuhio Highway at mile marker 1 for safety of vehicles on the highway. The contractor works 10-hour days, six days a week. When there will be no work at the site, access will be from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Updates on the slope stabilization and the public access schedule will be posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/ .

