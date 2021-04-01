Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Launch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Job Board

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its launch of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (ΚΑΨ) job board (http://www.kappaalphapsijobs.com), a fully integrated job board located on ΚΑΨ’s website. Kappa Alpha Psi is the second oldest historically black fraternity.



PDN, being one of the largest diverse networks in the nation, collaborated with ΚΑΨ to launch an easy-to-access job board at the ΚΑΨ website for their over 170,000 initiated members. “We are excited to launch the ΚΑΨ job board to increase the potential of hiring high-level candidates and provide ΚΑΨ members with a wide range of careers from various industries and companies in our PDN network,” said Adam He, CEO of PDN.

"We are very honored and proud of this opportunity to strengthen employment alliances with ΚΑΨ - this is a high priority initiative. This collaboration with PDN provides ΚΑΨ with great support to broaden our career enhancement and empowerment thrust. Our members are achievers, and we also anticipate an excellent response from our community. We feel assured that our sponsors and employers will be excited to participate. Motivation and goals are a major part of our culture, and providing career opportunities to our members is an essential tool,” said Reuben A Shelton III, Esq., Grand Polemarch of ΚΑΨ.

“We have worked with ΚΑΨ on their career events and the job board allows PDN to expand our partnership. There will be many employers interested in extending opportunities to the educated and talented members of the ΚΑΨ fraternity,” said Mike Hall, Executive Vice President of PDN.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

For more information about PDN, please visit: www.prodivnet.com

Kappa Alpha Psi (ΚΑΨ)

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated (ΚΑΨ) is a historically African American Greek-letter organization. Since the fraternity's founding on January 5, 1911 at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, the fraternity has never restricted membership on the basis of color, creed or national origin. The fraternity has over 170,000 initiated members with 629 active undergraduate and alumni chapters across the United States, and international chapters in Germany, South Korea, Japan, US Virgin Islands, Nigeria, South Africa, the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and Bermuda. The International Headquarters is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For more information about ΚΑΨ, please visit: www.kappaalphapsi1911.com

To view the ΚΑΨ job board, please visit: www.kappaalphapsijobs.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about PDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, and global economic activity in general. PDN may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

