ISW Holdings Inc. (ISWH) Markets: Incredible Scale, Disruptive Nature

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Companies Offer Diverse Opportunities Under One Umbrella."

A look at the numbers quickly ferrets out why Bitcoin keeps appreciating in value. There are about 18.7 million Bitcoin in circulation out of the total of only 21 million that will ever be released. According to Glassnode, an analysis firm that tracks blockchain data, there are actually only about four million Bitcoin freely circulating, and the number is shrinking as people hold on tightly. ... As noted on Crunchbase , venture capital has also broken the mold with its new patterns investing in telehealth. In short, VCs can’t get enough, making big investments at all stages of development across the complete market spectrum from postcard urine tests to digital health clinics. ...

For global brand management company ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) , these are two attractive markets due to their relative nascency, yet incredible scale and disruptive nature. Las Vegas-based ISW Holdings has taken a unique approach to cryptocurrency through mining operations and turnkey mining solutions, aligning the company for a durable footprint in a global cryptocurrency market that Facts and Factors forecasts to reach $5.2 billion by 2026.

About ISW Holdings Inc.

ISW Holdings, based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. The company’s expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through its proprietary procurement process. Together with its partners, ISW Holdings seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. The company is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

