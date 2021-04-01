Green Building Initiative Seats ANSI Consensus Body for New Standard on Existing Buildings

GBI and the Existing Buildings Consensus Body will develop BSR/GBI 02-202x, Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Existing Buildings (new standard)

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Ore., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) announced today that it has seated a Consensus Body for Existing Buildings for its American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-approved consensus process that will develop BSR/GBI 02-202x, Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Existing Buildings (new standard).

“Even during these trying times of the pandemic, we have had the great fortune to receive applications from highly qualified individuals for our consensus body, subcommittees and task groups,” stated Brenda Steinhauer Life Safety Coordinator and Quality Manager for W.A. Richardson Builders, LLC and current chair of GBI’s Standards Committee. “From this pool of applicants, we have selected a slate of thirteen members to serve on GBI’s ’Consensus Body for Existing Buildings ‘. As we kick off this review process, we welcome additional subject matter expert applicants in all three interest categories – General Interest, User, and Producer – to fill vacancies on the consensus body and to serve on Subcommittees and Task Groups.”

BSR/GBI 02-202x, Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Existing Buildings (new standard), commonly called Green Globes for Existing Buildings (EB), will be developed over the next three years, targeted to be approved and published by ANSI at the end of 2023. The schedule can be found on the GBI website at www.thegbi.org/ansi. GBI’s Standards Committee is a body comprised of six GBI members and independent stakeholders that are appointed to oversee GBI’s consensus processes, including forming consensus bodies and addressing issues of due process.

The individuals selected to serve as consensus body members for BSR/GBI 02-202x are:

Benjamin Bojda, Dominion Environmental Consultants NV, Inc

Larry Clark, Sustainable Performance Solutions

Michael Cudahy, PPFA - PPEF

Lawrence (Buddy) Humphries, Efficient Green, LLC

Josh Jacobs, UL

Max Puchtel, American Institute of Steel Construction

Benjamin Reeves, Arete Design Group

Jane Rohde, JSR Associates, Inc.

Anthony Serres, Signify North America Corporation

Gord Shymko, G. F. Shymko & Associates Inc.

Frank Sullivan, Kiewit

Kyle Thompson, IAPMO

Michael Zatz, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Members of the Consensus Body are classified into one of three interest categories: General Interest, Producer, and User. Participants are subject matter experts, such as academics and public health representatives; architects; engineers; consultants; product manufacturers; and other organizations and individuals with expertise in high performance buildings. Parties seated on this consensus body will first review the pre-draft standard and vote to release it as a draft standard to the public. After the open public comment period takes place the Existing Buildings Consensus Body will then vote on proposals for changes to the draft standard, which can be submitted during open public comment periods using forms available on the GBI website and are according to GBI’s ANSI-approved consensus procedures.

Vicki Worden, president and CEO of GBI, added, “We look forward to receiving input from national experts to ensure that Green Globes for Existing Buildings continues to reflect the latest science and research, baselines, and market advancements.”

The tentative schedule, Consensus Body Roster, and Consensus Body, Subcommittee, and Task Group applications can be found at https://www.thegbi.org/ansi.

About GBI

GBI is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving building performance and reducing climate impacts. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

###

Attachment

Vicki Worden Green Building Initiative (202) 841-2999 vicki@thegbi.org