NEIGHBORHOOD SUN ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW COMMUNITY SOLAR FARM IN NEW JERSEY

Neighborhood Sun announced today that the Blue Army Shrine community solar project is now open for subscriptions to customers of JCP&L in northwestern NJ.

Blue Army Shrine Project is

Focused on Low and Moderate Income Residents

Neighborhood Sun, a Maryland based Benefit Corporation announced today that it has begun enrolling customers for the 682 kilowatt community solar farm at the Blue Army Shrine in Franklin Township, New Jersey. The project was developed by Citrine Power LLC and is being financed by Sunwealth, a Benefit Corporation and renewable energy investment company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It’s the first time that the two companies are working together.

“Adding this project to our New Jersey portfolio is just a small step towards the giant impact we expect to have in the community solar space in the state this year. ” said Gary Skulnik

The system will be on carports and a canopy at the Blue Army Shrine. It is offering a 20% discount to low and moderate income residents, a substantial savings. The offer is available to residents of Warren, Sussex, Morris and Hunterdon counties.

“The New Jersey Community Solar pilot program provides an exciting opportunity to bring clean energy savings to low- and moderate- income households and communities across New Jersey. Community strongholds like the Blue Army Shrine provide a strong foundation for future clean energy investments in both organizations and households across the State that stand to benefit from the growth of solar energy,” said Jonathan Abe, CEO of Sunwealth.

In addition to the savings, the project will also help clean the air and fight climate change in the Garden State. It is expected to offset about 590 tons of carbon emissions annually, the equivalent of taking 128 cars off the road each year. The project is being built by Pfister Energy and is expected to be operational by September.

Customer enrollment and management will be done on the SunEngine ™, Neighborhood Sun’s advanced software platform.

“Our SunEngine ™ platform provides a best-in-industry level of flexibility and transparency to ensure that long-term solar asset owners like Sunwealth get the highest level of service as well as insight into their long-term revenue stream,” noted Skulnik.

Neighborhood Sun is a Maryland B Corporation committed to bringing the promise of solar to everyone, not just the select few. The company is a national leader in expanding solar access to underserved communities to address energy equity. Through its SunEngine™ advanced software platform, it offers a flexible, secure, and fully transparent platform for solar developers or asset owners, plus a simplified enrollment experience for customers. For more information go to www.neighborhoodsun.solar/nj

Sunwealth is a clean energy investment firm working to change who has access to renewable energy by changing the way we invest in it. Sunwealth helps people and organizations put their money to work in community-based solar projects that create clean energy and savings for communities, green jobs and revenues for local solar installers, and stable financial returns for investors. In 2021, Sunwealth was named to the ImpactAssets 50, a leading list of impact fund managers. Learn more at www.sunwealth.com.

