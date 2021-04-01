LoginRadius Ranked #1 In Technology By Forrester Wave™ In The Consumer Identity And Access Management Q4 2020 Report
LoginRadius is recognized for its superior CIAM platform among 13 vendors globally in the latest Forrester Wave on the CIAM space.
Our mission has been building the most innovative CIAM technology to protect consumer data, account, and privacy”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading provider in the Consumer Identity and Access Management space, has been ranked #1 in technology by Forrester Wave™ in their Q4, 2020 Consumer Identity and Access Management Report.
The report was authored by Andras Cser in collaboration with Merritt Maxim and Benjamin Corey. For this research, Forrester evaluated 13 CIAM including Okta, Auth0, ForgeRock, PingIdentity, Microsoft, and IBM.
LoginRadius Identity platform stood out as the best in the Current Offering and earned the highest score of 4.0 out of 5.0 across 32 key criteria set by Forrester.
“The solution provides the broadest technical capabilities of those we reviewed in this Wave evaluation: User migration services are good, and the versatile, purpose-built consent management system comes with consent versioning. Support for email registrations and multiple brands and properties is extensive. The breadth of compliance certifications is impressive.”, said the Forrester Wave™ © 2020 Forrester Research, Inc.
LoginRadius has been miles ahead of its competition, including Okta, Auth0, Microsoft, IBM, and PingIdentity. The platform has been the preferred choice for forward-thinking and cloud-first enterprises.
“We’ve been heavily investing in R&D with over 80 engineers working continually to innovate the CIAM technology. Besides, we have exciting products lined-up in our next 12 months roadmap to ensure we remain the #1 technology in the space”, said Deepak Gupta, CTO and Cofounder of LoginRadius. “This demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to deliver the best CIAM technology to developers and their consumers. I want to thank all our customers for their consistent feedback and for joining the LoginRadius Innovation Council,” he added.
LoginRadius is the only vendor that specializes in the Customer IAM (CIAM) technology, unlike other vendors whose core offerings are employee IAM or other products.
“Our mission has been building the most innovative CIAM technology to protect consumer data, account, and privacy.”, said Rakesh Soni, CEO and Cofounder. “I am grateful to our customers, employees, partners, and investors for making it happen. It would not have been possible without them. With one more feather in the crown, we are excited to help more enterprises deliver secure and privacy-compliant digital experiences to their consumers,” he added.
You can download the report summarizing LoginRadius’ positioning in the CIAM market here.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based Consumer Identity and Access Management solution that empowers businesses to provide a seamless experience for their consumers. The developer-friendly Identity Platform comes with a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on (SSO), user management, and account protection capabilities such as MFA on web and mobile applications.
The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and top-notch data security products. The platform is currently utilized by over 3,000 business organizations and has a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named a CIAM leader by KuppingerCole, #1 CIAM Technology by Forrester, and Gartner’s key vendor. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter
