Psirenity signs partnership with Jamaica’s Scientific Research Council to conduct joint studies into beneficial effects of psilocybin mushrooms

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psirenity, a wholly owned subsidiary of New Leaf Canada Inc., today announced it has signed a two-year partnership with Jamaica’s Scientific Research Council (SRC) to conduct cooperative studies into the beneficial effects of psilocybin mushrooms.



“This is a breakthrough agreement for Psirenity and the SRC, because we recognize conducting key joint research and development projects will hopefully lead to vital, new treatments in psychedelic-enhanced mental health, allowing Psirenity to commit itself even further to developing its unique Science of Peace of Mind,” says Psirenity CEO Chris McCullough.

Under the new partnership, SRC, Jamaica’s principal public sector agency responsible for scientific research and development, will provide technical support, technology transfer and physical and human resources that will allow Psirenity to develop imaginative new mental health treatments.

“This new collaboration will help Psirenity streamline and scale-up production of psilocybin mushrooms to develop critical nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products,” McCullough said.

Beyond funding mutual research projects, Psirenity’s SRC support includes retrofitting spaces specifically designed for growing and studying various strains of mushrooms, which are crucial to maintaining good brain health. The cultivation facility will be co-branded, assuring a controlled environment, and ensuring all testing remains complaint with the standards mandated by Health Canada. and the Government of Jamaica.

Under the joint Psirenity-SRC partnership, the SRC will also host and provide crucial support for research fellows in a bid to better understand and hopefully unearth new innovative and crucial discoveries. Acting SRC Executive Director Dr. Charah Watson said she believes the partnership is in keeping with the SRC’s mandate to provide scientific solutions to industry, adding the SRC values these partnerships as both organizations seek solutions to improve health and overall wellness.

Psirenity is emerging as a global leader in science-backed brain health and wellness. Its focus is on providing holistic treatments that help solve today’s mental health pandemic by expanding its own understanding and the world’s acceptance of advanced psychedelic-enhanced mental health solutions, while accelerating patient intake and commercialization of its products.

Worldwide, more than 300 million people suffer mental health issues, creating a potential market worth $233 billion.

About New Leaf Canada Inc.

New Leaf Canada was founded in 2010 by former NHL enforcer Ryan VandenBusssche to explore alternative treatment for physical and mental health wellness. Ryan is a passionate spokesperson and advocate for bringing alternative health and wellness solutions to both athletes and millions of pain sufferers worldwide from his federally licensed Innovation Centre.

About Psirenity Inc.

Psirenity Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of New Leaf Canada Inc., is a mental-wellness brand dedicated to developing clinically proven, scientifically backed breakthroughs in psychedelics that restore mental well-being and lead to deeper self-awareness. Psirenity believes creating advanced psilocybin therapies for mental health and offering proprietary psycho-educational programs, as well as evidence-based therapeutics and nutraceuticals, can help advance human achievement through enhanced psychedelics. Psirenity’s leading scientific thinkers use high-quality, minimally processed products to develop the next generation of psilocybin-based therapies that heighten mental acuity and offer new kinds of connections with a more peaceful sense of self. This is the Science of Peace of Mind™.

For more information, contact:



CEO Chris McCullough

E: chris@psirenity.com

T: 905-541-9944