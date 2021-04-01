Semper Fi & America’s Fund Announces Merger of Vail Veterans Program

Leading Veteran Service Organization to Welcomes Vail Military Heroes and their Families into its Circle of Support

/EIN News/ -- Camp Pendleton, CA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund, one of America’s highest rated Veteran nonprofits, announced today that they will be encompassing the activities of the Vail Veterans Program (VVP) into The Fund’s core programs and operations.

The SF&AF is excited to continue innovative outdoor mountain sports, recreational activities, and service member and family programming with the wonderful, patriotic, and close Vail community. Our strong presence in Vail means so much to our team and those we serve. Our newest program: the Semper Fi & America’s Fund Vail Program.

“I want to express my excitement and anticipation of including the Vail Veteran military heroes and their families into our Semper Fi & America’s Fund circle of support,” said Karen Guenther, President and Founder, Semper Fi & America’s Fund. “We have known VVP since its inception and have deeply valued Founder and President Cheryl Jensen and her team’s love and passion for this very special community. Hundreds of service members have already been assisted by both organizations, so this feels like a natural effort of evolution for our entire team.”

Semper Fi & America’s Fund is excited to incorporate the Summer Family Program, Golf in the Rockies, Winter Family Program, Winter Mountain Adventure and Military Caregiver Retreats and Reunions into its operations. Over time, The Fund will expand and evolve these programs to deepen their reach and impact.

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund:

Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support for veterans during their time of recovery and transition back into civilian life. Since 2004, the Fund has issued $241 million in assistance to 26,000 service members, with an unprecedented 24-to-72-hour turnaround for funds to be issued after a grant is approved. Case Managers work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of veterans and their families and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two Veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), a Charity Navigator 4-Star rating for ten consecutive years (an achievement attained by only 2% of rated charities), and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at TheFund.org.

About Vail Veterans Program:

Since 2004, Vail Veterans Program (VVP) has been offering life-changing programs for wounded service member and their families. VVP transforms the lives of wounded veterans and their families from across the nation by providing innovative and individualized year-round Therapeutic Outdoor Programs, Military Caregiver Retreats, Resilience Training Courses, as well as Family Support Programs. VVP strives to achieve program outcomes that include healthy recovery, personal growth, and the building of lifelong communities of mutual support. VVP participants gain critical tools for successfully confronting the immense physical and emotional challenges associated with transitioning to life after a severe military service injury and for discovering a “new normal.” VVP has served over 3,500 wounded veterans and their family members and has raised $17 million through the years to provide support to our nation’s heroes. Learn more at VailVeteransProgram.org.

John Schiavi Semper Fi & America's Fund 781-354-6826 John.Schiavi@TheFund.Org