Nabriva Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Offer at Nabriva, will provide a company overview and business update at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, at 2:15p.m. ET.



The presentation may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.nabriva.com.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin), the first pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories. For more information, please visit https://www.nabriva.com

CONTACTS:

For Investors

Kim Anderson

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

IR@Nabriva.com