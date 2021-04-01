Veriff Releases Face Match Product to Reverify People Easily Online
Born out of its first-ever hackathon, Face Match securely authenticates identity online with artificial intelligence engine.
With Face Match, Veriff makes sure that the facial biometrics of the person match the historically captured Government Issued ID to authenticate their identity.”NEW YORK, USA , April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider released Face Match, a new AI feature that authenticates or reverifies a person online. Veriff’s facial biometric technology matches the person’s face to an identity document that is already previously verified by Veriff for the client , creating an easy online experience for returning users.
The digital identity industry is forecasted to be worth $12.8 billion by 2024, up from $6 billion in 2019, and Veriff is committed to offering a reliable and seamless service to its customers around the world to meet this growing demand. With its video-first approach to identity verification of over 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries in 36 different languages, Veriff is able to stop more fraud than any other industry player.
Key features of the Face Match verification technology include:
- The video features detect liveness through images captured in the SDK
- Veriff compares the new face to the reference document-front image in the system already
- Assisted Image Capture is built into the end-user flow
- Real-time response time (~1s) is used to confirm the identification of a person
- It comes at a reduced cost compared to a full IDV session
"Consumers have become so accustomed to a fast, seamless experience online in this digital-first world, and based on the great ideas from our first-ever hackathon, we're now able to deliver this innovative offering to our customers," said Janer Gorohhov, Veriff co-founder and CPO.
Sample use cases of the benefits of Face Match include:
- Resetting credentials - users can reset their account settings once they’ve gone through the flow once so that two-factor-authentication with face ID makes future logins seamless and easy
- High-risk customers - additional steps are in place to verify identity with Face Match for actions like a new bank account being added, a large withdrawal request, or a suspicious login from a different region
- Employee remote verification - an employee’s identity will be verified a second time before they’re able to access high-risk or sensitive company data. The employee will need a new access code to ensure they are verified multiple times to eliminate any theft concerns.
About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate and automated online IDV. The largest database on the market, Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto and mobility sectors.
