Rev. Jenna M. Arnaz of Creating Changes Hypnosis to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we reach a one-year anniversary of an occasion, we can't help but reflect, and it’s now officially been a year since the pandemic began.

As all the emotions we’ve pushed aside come flooding back, people are finding they are more stressed now than they were a year ago. The reality is only just beginning to catch up to us.

One way to combat the compounding stress of the last year is through hypnosis. Hypnosis is the process of reframing negative energy. It can bring a sense of calmness to the storm, a chance to just take a breather.

Rev. Jenna Arnaz is a professional board-certified hypnotherapist and the founder of Creating Changes Hypnosis where she specializes in hypnosis therapy for stress management.

“Everyone is still in a state of a shock, trying to figure out how to work through it,” says Jenna. “The healthiest person can still get COVID and die, and that is frightening. And so I ask them: ‘Are you afraid?’ Hypnosis can really help break down that fear. If you free your mind, you free your life.”

Jenna says her clients are suffering from insomnia, headaches, gastrointestinal problems other stress-related issues. She says this isolation from our normal life is similar to grief. Our sense of normalcy has been stripped away from us and we don’t quite know how we can get it back.

“All this information we are being bombarded with has to go somewhere,” says Jenna. “It begins to confuse itself through our belief system. You might think it's one thing, but it's really something else. So I can give you some mental massage, simple little techniques to reduce your level of stress. Your body needs that release, your brain needs that release, and hypnosis can help find that strand. That's the catalyst for change.”

