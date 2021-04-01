Healer and Spiritual Coach Amy Robeson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the moment of your soul’s inception, every word, deed, thought is recorded in the Akashic Records, a database of everything that has ever happened to you and an energetic field of infinite possibilities.

According to healer and spiritual coach Amy Robeson, every single soul has an Akashic record, and we can access this database and speak to our masters, teachers and loved ones to receive love and guidance and support in any area of our lives, from our business, career, finances, health, life purpose, to even what to cook for dinner.

With Amy Robeson, clients have their masters, teachers and loved ones on speed dial to give them the answers they need to hear to move forward.

“The masters, teachers and loved ones take everything your soul has experienced in this lifetime and previous lifetimes, as well as the present moment, to give you an honest answer with love and encouragement,” says Amy.

To unite body, mind and spirit, we must understand all aspects of who we are. Amy uses the Akashic Records to help her clients live a better life through a different lens.

“My clients come to me because they want to have a better understanding of who they are,” says Amy. “They want get to know themselves better and gain a different perspective on what future possibilities could be. I love the Akashic Records, because it allows you to get a true understanding of who you are and why you operate the way you do.”

Amy’s program is called Sacred Awakening because she says we are in a great time of awakening, which can be very messy and very scary.

“This is a very sacred time for my soul,” says Amy. “The Akashic Records allows us to see through a lens of love versus a lens of trauma or disappointment. It allows us to step into our power in a really humble way. It's not power from the ego, but power from a safe, secure space that allows us to say, ‘I'm not perfect, but all my experiences have brought me to this point. Without these experiences, I wouldn't be who I am.’ Grab your ego's hand and bring it into the present. If you can do that, many things will change because you’ll no longer be afraid to take a leap of faith.”

Amy’s program is dedicated to helping clients break the patterns and habits that no longer serve them.

“I’m on this path because I was in a dark place,” recalls Amy. “I was depressed, I needed help. I was searching for something more. Thankfully, I found a teacher who taught me everything from meditation and healing to the Akashic Records. It allowed me to begin uncovering my own gifts and break free from the trauma of the past.”

Of course, the teacher can only hold space. The answer must come from within.

“I get to help people realize that they have their own answers,” says Amy, “that they're capable of creating magic in their lives and they get to write their own story. I'm proud that I get to witness it because it's a privilege.”

