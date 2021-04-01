Rebecca Vathanasin Joins Gloria James-Civetta & Co
Gloria James-Civetta & Co are proud to announce that Rebecca Vathanasin has joined the firm as a Senior Associate.
Rebecca graduated with a Bachelor of Laws LL.B (Hons.) from the University of Manchester in 2014 and was admitted as an Advocate and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 2017.
Rebecca graduated with a Bachelor of Laws LL.B (Hons.) from the University of Manchester in 2014 and was admitted as an Advocate and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 2017.
Rebecca has represented clients in various aspects of family law matters, including divorce, pre & post-divorce issues, child custody matters, spouse and child maintenance, custody at all levels of the Court, including the Court of Appeal and the Syariah Court.
Rebecca is also an Assigned Solicitor with the Legal Aid Bureau and a panel lawyer for the Family Justice Support Scheme (FJSS). She is also the Vice-Chairperson of the Young Lawyers Committee.
About Gloria James-Civetta & Co
Gloria James-Civetta & Co (“GJC Law”), is a well-established law firm based in Singapore. Our firm is made up of legal experts in a wide range of areas including Local & International Divorces, and Family Law matters.
Divorce related Blogs
The Singapore Divorce lawyer blog, created by Gloria James-Civetta & Co is a rich library containing over 250 informative blogs that will help inform as well as improve knowledge on the Singapore divorce issues and procedures that will affect anyone going through a divorce.
The expatdivorce.sg blog, managed by Gloria James-Civetta & Co, provides valuable information on procedures for ex-pats wishing to divorce in Singapore.
