Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Bills to Support Military Families, Protect Seniors from Financial Fraud

State Senator Rita Sanders of Bellevue (podium) and

Gov. Ricketts (in back of podium) at this morning’s press conference.

Video from today’s briefing is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts signed two bills into law during a press conference at the State Capitol. Legislative bill (LB) 389 was introduced by Senator Rita Sanders of Bellevue at the Governor’s request. The bill makes it quicker and easier for military spouses licensed in another state to obtain a teaching permit after moving to Nebraska.

LB 297, an initiative of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, was introduced by Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha. The bill protects older Nebraskans and vulnerable adults from financial fraud by authorizing broker-dealers or investment advisors to place a hold on a transaction for up to 30 days in cases of suspected financial exploitation. The Legislature passed both bills with unanimous votes.

At today’s briefing, Gov. Ricketts also announced that all health districts in Nebraska will move into Phase 2B of the state’s vaccination plan as of April 5, 2021. Phase 2B includes state residents age 16-49.

Gov. Ricketts: Coronavirus Vaccination

I want to remind folks that we’re still in a pandemic, even with the increasing amount of vaccines coming into Nebraska.

Please continue to use our tools to slow the spread of the virus, such as staying home when sick and washing hands often.

We’ve now administered over 868,000 vaccinations.

Nebraskans can sign up for vaccination at vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling 833-998-2275.

All local health departments moved to Phase 2A on March 22, 2021. In Phase 2A, we’re prioritizing Nebraskans age 50-64 to receive at least 90% of vaccines. In Phase 2A, local health departments are also working with health providers in their area to prioritize Nebraskans whose underlying health conditions put them at increased risk from the virus.

The federal vaccine program has expanded to all adults age 18 and older.

As vaccine supplies increase, we’re quickly expanding access through the state’s vaccination program as well. Some local health departments have already opened up vaccination to any adult in their district.

As of Monday, April 5 th , the entire state will move to Phase 2B, which includes all Nebraskans age 16-49. This does not mean that every health district will immediately be able to vaccinate any adult. Some local health departments may choose to begin Phase 2B by prioritizing according to age within the phase (for example, by starting off with only those persons 40 years of age and older).

, the entire state will move to Phase 2B, which includes all Nebraskans age 16-49. The federal pharmacy program is expanding from approximately 17,000 pharmacies nationwide to about 40,000 pharmacies. The program is significantly increasing the amount of vaccines available. Check with your local pharmacy to see if it’s part of the federal program as another option to get vaccinated.

Video from this morning’s press conference is available by clicking here.