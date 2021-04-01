The COVID-19 Impact On Sanitization Drives The 1-Decanol Market

1-Decanol Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's 1-Decanol Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Increased demand for personal care and household cleaning products due to the COVID-19 impact contributed to the growth of the 1-Decanol market. 1-Decanol is used as a raw material in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents, other home care products, and as an anti-foam agent. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the usage and awareness of personal care and home care products such as soaps, detergents and sanitizers have increased so that the spread of the virus can be reduced. According to the World Health Organization, to prevent the infection, one should always wash hands regularly with soap and water or clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub. The increase in usage of personal care products including soap and sanitizers increased the demand for 1-Decanol, thereby driving the market.

The 1-Decanol market consists of sales of 1-Decanol and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture 1-decanol. 1-Decanol is a chain of fatty alcohol that is colorless to light yellow viscous liquid and insoluble in water. 1-Decanol is used in manufacturing plasticizers, lubricants, surfactants.

The global 1-Decanol market is segmented by type into synthetic, natural and by application into plasticizers, lubricants, detergents and cleaners, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, others.

The global 1-Decanol market is expected to grow from $175.95 million in 2020 to $207.37 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% according to 1-Decanol market research. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global 1-Decanol market is expected to reach $262.69 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest 1-Decanol market share. The regions covered in the global 1-Decanol market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

As per TBRC’s 1-Decanol industry analysis, major players in the market are Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK Oleo), Sasol, Musim Mas Holdings, Emery Oleochemicals, BASF SE, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, P&G Chemicals, Berg + Schmidt, Cremer Oleo GmbH, Global Green Chemicals Public, New Japan Chemical, Central Drug House, Chemical Bull, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

1-Decanol Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change provides 1-Decanol global market overview, forecast 1-Decanol global market size and growth for the whole market, 1-Decanol global market segments, and geographies, 1-Decanol global market trends, 1-Decanol global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

