/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the old adage goes, we humans are composed of 3 core elements - mind, body & spirit. Our spirit is what keeps us alive, and seeks that thrill and adventure we long for. With the way the world is progressing in the 21st century, many facets of society are taking us away from spirituality. However, there are a group of individuals who are keeping the spark alive. According to Boost Media Agency, in order to live our lives to the fullest in the most fulfilling way possible, we must stay connected to our spiritual selves. This can be easier said than done, without the right guidance. Each with their own unique areas of expertise, here we present the 10 spiritual coaches to watch in 2021.





Bela Divine (@beladivine)

Bela Divine is a Spiritual Coach who combines spiritual teachings and psychotherapeutic practices to guide women through healing self-esteem & trauma so that they can live deeply empowered and fulfilling lives.



Bela believes that having the tools and coping mechanisms to heal enables women to use their past wounds as catalysts for growth. The women in her high-level signature program, Divine Alignment Activator, have extraordinary results.



Through Bela’s unique blend of an indigenous spiritual background, and formal trauma techniques specialization, she combines spirituality and science to help her clients achieve deep and long lasting confidence.



Some things that distinguish Bela from other spiritual coaches, are the way in which she incorporates the teachings of her Mexican ancestors (the Huichol and the Toltec) into her work.



She also trained with trauma specialist and New York Times best-selling author Bessel Van Der Kolk for a year, where she learned all about trauma healing and embodiment techniques.



Bela teaches some of her techniques to her clients, so that they can continue her healing work beyond her mentorship program.



At the core of Bela’s message is a deep passion to serve the collective, and bring about internal change that will hopefully have a ripple effect on the world.







Tanin Matin (@IAmTaninMatin)

Tanin Matin is a Spiritual Business Coach and Psychic Channel for influential entrepreneurs and healers alike. As a Psychic Channel for higher consciousness, she can connect to people’s essence to feel the deeply ingrained emotional blocks that are preventing them from stepping into the highest version of themselves. She also receives guidance from higher consciousness, spirits, and guides to support her clients in rapid transformation.



While she is spiritually gifted, she is rooted in learning the essence of spirituality through a scientific lens. She is on a mission to spread awareness of the science behind spirituality, manifestation, and miracles. Tanin does this through The Energetic Revolution, a business focused on helping people actualize their full potential through a proven energetic scale that can be easily applied to their life for profound transformation. In The Energetic Revolution, people learn to elevate and stabilize their energy at higher frequencies so they can become vessels of healing, transformation, and miracles. This is the first program of its kind, so Tanin is bringing something incredible to the table.



Tanin’s work is based on the fundamentals of Quantum Physics, Neuroscience, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Integrative Health, Energetics, Breathwork, and Consciousness. As such, her programs support collective healing and human optimization. Her services are designed for influencers, healers, coaches, teachers, and anyone who’s interested in accelerating their spiritual awakening. She works one on one with conscious entrepreneurs who want to function at their greatest capacity.





Rose Stein (@roselilliann and @coffeeandcrystals.co)

Rose Stein is a spiritual business coach as well as the founder and CEO of Coffee and Crystals, a high-vibrational brand that helps spiritual entrepreneurs step into their power so they can grow and expand their businesses while feeling abundant, aligned, and limitless.. Before becoming a coach, Rose worked at an advertising agency where she created high-level marketing strategies for her clients.



However, Rose left her 9-5 to pursue her true passion and purpose in life. She decided to combine her strategic genius and her mind-master skills to help other soul-aligned entrepreneurs create a life of abundance and freedom. By blending strategy with spirituality, Rose provides valuable services that allow her clients to build 6-figure businesses with ease. Through Coffee and Crystals, Rose teaches her clients how to bring their entrepreneurial vision to life from a place of alignment and flow, while avoiding burnout, overwhelm, and stress.



She shares her knowledge so clients can integrate the fundamental laws of marketing, sales, and the Universe into their businesses. She does this through her signature program, the Spiritual CEO Accelerator, which is designed for online coaches and mentors who want to build a sustainable 6-figure coaching business. Rose, along with her team of Expansion Coaches, offer conscious spiritual guidance to help her clients experience quantum expansion and accelerated growth not only in business but also in life.





Erica Carrico (@ericalynncarrico)

Erica Carrico is an Award-Winning Life Purpose and Business Coach for women who want to transform their lives and create six-figure businesses without neglecting the full expression of their soul purpose. She provides coaching services and she’s an exceptional speaker. Through this, she helps people discover their soul purpose and chase it by quitting their 9 to 5 jobs and creating the businesses of their dreams.



Essentially, Erica helps people find their spiritual path and she provides them with the direction they need to make a living doing what they love and what they’re meant to do. She was named International Coach of the Year in 2020, she has a BS in Psychology and a Masters in Business Management. She combines that with over 12 years of experience in international business leadership, which allows her to provide valuable services to anyone who needs them.



Erica has built a half-million-dollar coaching business while being a mother of two in only 3 years. She’s passionate about helping others do the same all around the world by transforming their lives and creating businesses that are aligned with their soul purpose. Her unique strategy combined with soul allows her clients to change their lives forever.





Megan Claire Hatfield (@meganclairehatfield)

Megan Claire Hatfield is a Spiritual Leadership Mentor who’s focused on helping female leaders heal themselves and increase their impact through helping them transform their inner worlds. She specializes in embodiment practices, spiritual healing, breathwork, and mindset coaching. Through these services, she helps her clients have meaningful and lasting transformations. She uses spirituality as a catalyst for breakthroughs and exponential personal growth, so she brings something very unique to the table.

Megan is an accomplished woman and she’s a certified Holistic Health Coach, Breathwork Facilitator, and Meditation Teacher. She’s also a writer and the author of Strange and Unusual Creatures, which documents her own spiritual and healing journey in full. She suffered with Lyme disease for four long years and she found no relief in Western medicine, so she decided to become her own healer by going on a journey within herself. Through her journey, she learned what it takes to heal and transform one’s life through spiritual growth and emotional healing.

She took agency of her body and she got better when she used her own magic as medicine. Now, it’s her life mission to help other women heal, rise, and transform their lives for the better by unlocking the power that’s inside of them. Megan believes anyone can heal from anything and she’s all about feminine empowerment and self-leadership. It’s not her goal to be a guru, but to teach others to be their own guru, healer, and leader.





Alyssa K. Barrios (@alyssakbarrios)

Alyssa K. Barrios is a spiritual business coach for healers. She worked as a healer for most of her life but decided to focus on learning more about the business aspect of it. She has worked with creatives, EFT practitioners, Reiki Masters, and attorneys. Now she’s focusing on healers and she’s passionate about helping them build and scale a successful business of their own. She believes this is her calling; to serve healers and teach them to create a business that provides value and makes a positive impact.



In 2020 alone, Alyssa helped healers generate over $50,000, which is particularly impressive considering the COVID-19 pandemic was in full force. She understands how quickly the healing industry is growing, so she’s dedicated to helping healers serve their clients well and gain the confidence they need to spread light in their communities. She provides Business & Healing rituals in her business coaching, which includes end-of-day meditations, healing sessions, and energy updates.



Alyssa is also the founder and host of the She Who Heals podcast, where she creates a space for healers to connect and discuss the services they provide. Her focus is to create a safe and sacred space where healers can determine their purpose, take action, and create a space of their own with a profitable business. She promotes a new way of living where limiting beliefs are not welcome, which allows people to create generational wealth and leadership legacies.





Susanne Venaas (@susannevenaas)

Susanne Venaas is an international energetic and spiritual coach who provides her amazing services both online and in-person to anyone who’s looking to connect with their authentic selves. She’s the founder of her own Soul School, where she helps clients get a better sense of who they really are so they can lead a happier, healthier, and more fulfilled life. To Susanne, wellness is about connecting body, mind, and spirit, so she’s here to help people achieve that connection.



She’s based in St. Albert, Alberta Canada, where she works in-person with clients, but she also works with clients online, so she’s available for people all over the world. Susanne has always made a priority of physical and mental health, but she didn’t realize she was neglecting the spiritual side of health until she struggled with a chronic liver illness and a melanoma diagnosis.



This led her to study yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and alternative energy healing, which opened her eyes to the importance of spirituality. Armed with all her training and certifications, her life experience, and her intuition, Susanne is focused on helping people reconnect with themselves and navigate health, relationships, abundance, and life in general, with a new lens. She offers self-guided courses for spiritual growth and she connects with each of her clients to create a space for healing and transformation.





Drea Guinto (@soulflowco)

After burning out at age 26 and going through a significant health scare, Drea decided that her 6-figure salary tech job and corner office no longer fulfilled her. During a yoga retreat in Aruba, she went through a spiritual awakening which prompted her to dive deeply into practices like meditation, mindfulness, yoga, reiki, and oracle card guidance.



With much soul searching and shadow work, she realized that when she combined her Pisces sense of intuition and sensitivity with her strong Capricorn side of ambition and structure, she found her magic!



Today, Drea is a Spiritual Business Coach and founder of Soul Flow Co., a collective of healers, coaches, light leaders, and ambitious empaths whose mission is to empower all women to unleash their unique brilliance so that they can create abundance doing what they love. Her unique approach of combining MAGIC (intuition, mindset, heartset, spirituality) and TACTIC (tools, techniques, strategies) has not only brought in 14k months in her business, but has enabled other female entrepreneurs to create thriving businesses while feeling in complete flow and alignment!

She believes her dharma is to shift the traditional business paradigm of hustle and scarcity with conscious business practices and inclusive community building.



Her 3-month coaching program, Soul Biz Incubator, gives Soul-preneurs the A-Z of starting and growing a business, complete with the support of a like-minded tribe, and a powerful dynamic meditation that is guaranteed to shatter your limiting beliefs and call forth the abundance you truly deserve!





Montanna Vaccari (@mindsetwithmonti)

Montanna, also known as Monti is a Mindset, Spiritual and Business coach with a passion to help entrepreneurs step into alignment and live their dream life. In a 12-week private safe container, Monti allows individuals to expand their business growth to 6 juicy figures and supports her clients through huge transitions.



Also, Soul Awakening is Monti's 8-week signature group mindset course which is designed for ladies to break their limiting beliefs, heal their relationship with food + body and step into a healthier money mindset. Her next launch starts on 19th April 2021 with expert guest speakers and support coaches.

Monti absolutely loves her clients but more importantly, she loves more the life she has created for herself, earning 6 figures in less than 3 months coaching full-time! Life is about living, not working to live. If you want to learn more about Monti, head over to her website here.





Alyson Glick (@itsalysonglick)

Alyson Glick is a Spiritual life coach and advisor who has spent the last several years learning all about personal development, releasing trauma and creating healthy relationships with ourselves, our higher selves, and our Spirit Guides. She’s passionate about teaching individuals how to cultivate inner peace in order to thoroughly appreciate life. Alyson is serving as a mentor for others to guide them along their journey of making peace with their past and stepping into their personal power.



Her approach combines Spiritual practices with mindset work, trauma healing, and energy pulling to help people who are ready to take the next step in their personal development and spiritual journey. Alyson offers Tarot and Oracle readings in order to provide her clients with further guidance from their Spirit Guides. She works hand in hand with her clients in order to teach them how to communicate with their higher selves, Spirit Guides, and step into the truest version of themselves.



She provides all the tools, techniques, and information they need to live their lives in a positive, more conscious way. Alyson understands how important it is to acknowledge one’s past and heal from it so that it’s possible to move forward without carrying this weight. Her programs integrate spirituality with personal development, so that people can find their balance and nurture themselves immensely.





Make sure to follow each of these amazing spiritual coaches. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together. This article is Boost Media Agency’s selection of the 10 people to watch. Disclaimer: The information written in this piece was sought from the individuals, and to the best of Boost Media Agency’s knowledge, the representation of these entrepreneurs is accurate.

Media Details

Contact: Lewis Schenk

Company: Boost Media Agency

Phone: 3106001787

Email: operations@boostmediaofficial.page

Website: www.boostmediaofficial.page

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Global Releasewire make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and have any concerns regarding this article please mail us at contact@globalreleasewire.com

Attachment