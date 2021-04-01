Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Releases Statement On Death Of DPS Trooper Chad Walker, Issues Statewide Call To Stand With Law Enforcement

March 31, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement on the death of Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Mexia over the weekend. Additionally, the Governor has asked Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1:00 PM tomorrow, April 1st, to honor Trooper Walker and all officers in Texas.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty," said Governor Abbott. "Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o'clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

