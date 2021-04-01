Global 5G Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The 5G Services Market 2021-2030

5G Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘5G Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the 5G services market is expected to reach $188 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%. Rising demand from the Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to contribute to higher demand for 5G services in order to deliver high performance and efficiency.

The 5G services market consists of sales of 5G and its related services. 5G is 5th generation services that evaluate networks to interconnect people, control machines, devices, and objects. 5G services will deliver the high levels of efficiency and performance needed to empower and connect new industries and for new user experience. 5G delivers speed as high as 20 Gbps and is likely to refine a broad range of services in industries ranging from transportation to retail, education to entertainment, medical to automotive, and a wide array of the internet of things (IoT).

Trends In The Global 5G Services Market

The introduction of AI-powered services is a major trend shaping the growth of the 5G services market. The commercial usage of 5G services is expanding rapidly. The growth in the number of connections and cloud-based AR or VR is generating higher demand for 5G services with greater bandwidth, wide-coverage, and low latency networks.

Global 5G Services Market Segments:

The global 5G services market is further segmented based on communication type, end user, vertical and geography.

By Communication Type: Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC), Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC).

By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare.

By Vertical: Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, Connected Factories, Smart Utilities, Connected Healthcare, Connected Retail, Others.

By Geography: The global 5G services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

5G Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 5G services global market, 5G services global market share, 5G services global market players, 5G services global market segments and geographies, 5G services global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The 5G services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read 5G Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

5G Services Market Organizations Covered: AT&T, Verizon Communications, Inc., China Mobile, Vodafone, Telstra, China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

