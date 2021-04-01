Increased Investment In Proteomics And Genomics R&D Leads To Growth In The Protein Labeling Market

Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Increased spending on the R&D of proteomics and genomics is driving the growth of the protein labeling reagents market. Proteomics is the study of the overall protein content of a cell, tissue, or organism. Protein labeling methods before separation and analysis is essential during proteomic profiling approaches. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States funded $37 billion for biomedical research. This funding is for life sciences research that supports study at a molecular level for the understanding of fundamental processes by which diseases develop identification of biomarkers that signal the presence of disease, or identification of gene/protein responsible for the disease. The Novo Nordisk Foundation granted a grant of up to $1.5 million to the University of Copenhagen to establish a mass spectrometry facility, which marks a new and exciting step in protein research. Therefore, the increased spending on research and development of proteomics and genomics is driving the market.

The global protein labeling market is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $1.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Protein labeling market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The protein labeling market is expected to reach $2.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

Major players in the protein labeling industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC., BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories, LI-COR Inc., and Kaneka Corporation.

TBRC’s fluorescent protein market report is segmented by product into reagents, protein, enzymes, probes/ tags, monoclonal antibodies, by labeling method into in-vitro labeling, in-vivo labeling and by application into cell based-assay, fluorescence microscopy, immunological techniques, mass spectrometry, protein micro assay.

