Increasing R&D Investments And Collaborations Are Key Trends In The Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Increasing R&D investments and collaborations due to the emerging technologies for treatment is a key trend in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment market. The Alzheimer's Association is assisting with funds for researchers in search of innovative therapeutic approaches, and seeks more government funding for Alzheimer's studies. Technologies such as ß-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) inhibitors and anti-amyloid inhibitors are emerging in the AD market. For instance, Comentis and Astellas collaborated and entered the BACE inhibitor field on their peptidomimetic series.

Manufacturing companies such as AC Immune, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, INmune Bio, Intra-Cellular Therapies, vTv Therapeutics are more focused on R&D investments with their research molecules in the clinical trials to achieve a breakthrough for the treatment of AD.

Other AD market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In January 2020, Biogen Inc., an American multinational biotechnology company, acquired Pfizer Inc. for an upfront payment of $75 million with up to $635 million in potential additional development and commercialization milestone payments. Through this acquisition, Biogen plans to develop the Phase 1 asset for the treatment of Sundowning in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Irregular Sleep Wake Rhythm Disorder (ISWRD) in Parkinson’s disease (PD). Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products including medicines and vaccines.

Major players in the global Alzheimer's disease drugs market are Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merz Pharma, H. Lundbeck A/S Biogen, AstraZeneca, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The global Alzheimer’s disease treatments market is expected to grow from $3.43 billion in 2020 to $3.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is expected to reach $5.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

The global Alzheimer's disease market is segmented by drug class into cholinergic, memantine, combined drug, AChE inhibitors, immunoglobulins, by drug type into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, and by therapeutics into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, other therapeutics.

