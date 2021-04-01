Eastbound Interstate 90 Reconstruction Begins East of Belvidere

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Belvidere, SD – Complete Concrete Inc. began construction on Eastbound Interstate 90 from the town of Belvidere, S.D. for 11 miles to the east.

Construction activities began on Monday, March 29, 2021, directly east of the town of Belvidere. The construction project has a 12-foot width restriction. No overweight loads nor overlength loads will be allowed during construction. An over-width detour on S.D. Highway 248 from exit 183 to exit 150 has been established. This restriction is in place through approximately Nov. 5, 2021.

Roadway activities will primarily be in the eastbound closed section of I-90. Two-way traffic has been established in the westbound side of I-90. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing traffic, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.sd511.org or dial 511.

