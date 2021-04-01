HealthViewX launches Digital Health Management, a Personalized Digital Care Ecosystem

HealthViewX Digital Health Management Platform

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthViewX, a leading global healthcare technology company, announced the launch of its cutting-edge Digital Chronic and Post-Acute Care Management system, Digital Health Management [DHM].

With this product, clinical providers are empowered to transform care delivery and significantly enhance patient engagement via a comprehensive, integrated digital health ecosystem. HealthViewX’s DHM combines technological innovation with transformational services to give patients the right care at the right time at the right location at the appropriate level.

HealthViewX is releasing smart, intuitive, and personalized 360 digital care ecosystems for over 70 plus disease conditions including

- Diabetes

- Hypertension

- Pain Management

- Weight Management

- Behavioral Health Management

"In a nutshell, we are attempting to add exponential value to value-based care. Studies across the globe find that patient outcome is largely driven by patient decisions outside the clinical care setting. Providers are however severely constrained in influencing these outcome decisions being made on a daily basis. Our custom DHM solution set allows a clinician to not only provide contextualized guidance, support, and interventions but also captures real-time patient-reported outcome and experience measures. Over time these data points serve as a compelling backdrop to help clinicians provide curated custom services to each and every patient”, said Subbiah Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthViewX.

Significance of a new-age Digital Health Management:

According to Forrester Consulting’s 2020 Healthcare Consumer Experience Study,

40% - Uptick in consumers who have switched provider because of a poor digital experience since 2019

52% - Have seen improvements as a result of more virtual care and better administrative experiences

68% - Want to customize their healthcare experience

65% - Leave a positive review if their provider offered a great digital experience

There is a global need for a cutting-edge digital Chronic and Post-Acute Care Management system and HealthViewX has built just that!

About HealthViewX: (A Payoda Technology, Inc. Company)

HealthViewX is an end-to-end care orchestration technology company that enables superior convenience and seamless integration of the clinical and service experience of patients, physicians, and provider entities by leveraging its proprietary software platform and comprehensive solution portfolio.

Its digital transformation moonshot is aimed at building a human-centric healthcare ecosystem to change the patient experience and enhance the provider-patient partnership. HealthViewX is a spin-off from parent company Payoda Technology, Inc., and is headquartered in the U.S., with offices in major cities across the world. For more information, visit www.healthviewx.com