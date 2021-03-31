Federal Reserve Board publishes frequently asked questions (FAQs) comprising existing legal interpretations related to a number of the Board’s longstanding regulations

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
March 31, 2021

For release at 5:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday published frequently asked questions (FAQs) comprising existing legal interpretations related to a number of the Board's longstanding regulations. The FAQs are intended to increase transparency and enhance accessibility to Board and Board staff legal interpretations.

The FAQs include legal interpretations that have been formulated over time in response to specific requests related to each regulation. Each set includes significant existing interpretations of the regulation, including those found in Board orders, letters to specific requestors, and other sources, as well as those not previously available in written form.

Additional FAQs will be released periodically and posted on the Board's website.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

