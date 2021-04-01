STEM SPORTS® ANNOUNCES LINEUP ADDITIONS WITH RELEASE OF STEM BASEBALL AND STEM SOFTBALL CURRICULA
Innovative K-8 educational enrichment programs combine STEM disciplines with sports in schools, after-school programs, and camps.
— STEM Sports® President and CEO Jeff Golner
With MLB Opening Day today, STEM Sports® announces the launch of two brand new curricula to the lineup: STEM Baseball and STEM Softball supplemental curricula. The innovative K-8 educational enrichment programs combine STEM disciplines with sports in schools, after-school programs, and camps.
"Our focus is on ensuring elementary and middle school-aged students enjoy learning the science that is behind all sports," said STEM Sports® President and CEO Jeff Golner. "Our STEM curriculum creates an engagement with young students that will perpetuate their continued education and subsequent career potential in STEM fields.”
The double play method of combining cognition with physical activity is the foundation laid behind the original curricula comprised of STEM Basketball, STEM BMX, STEM Football, STEM Golf, STEM Soccer, and STEM Volleyball.
Within STEM Baseball and STEM Softball, students will cover the bases with modules, such as:
- Learning about the composition of a baseball or softball
- Understanding the field of play on a baseball or softball diamond
- Hitting success at the plate based on probability
- And several other lessons around the science of each sport
Each curriculum has eight lessons aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and/or Common Core State Standards (CCSS) and/or National Standard for K-12 Physical Education and come turnkey with all of the relevant sports equipment along with the necessary science supplies.
With the curricula in 49 states, the STEM Sports® 5E lesson plans help students develop 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, creative problem-solving, and leadership.
Additionally, opportunities for professional sports franchises and college athletic departments to private label or co-brand STEM Sports® curricula are available. Collaborations offer a sports franchise or an athletic department the ability to promote education with their community outreach efforts and can to be supported with corporate partnership funding.
"We’re engaged with officials from the NBA, MLB, MLS, and NFL franchises and their league offices," said Golner. "We plan to announce partnerships with several sports entities soon to go along with our official corporate relationships with USA BMX, Callaway Golf, and Rawlings."
About STEM Sports®:
STEM Sports® provides standards-aligned, turnkey K-8 supplemental curricula that use various sports as the real-life application to teach science, technology, engineering, and math skills in classrooms, after-school programs, and camps throughout the U.S. and internationally. Our double-play combination of physical activity and cognitive thinking provides a comprehensive, inquiry-based educational experience and a solution for crucial STEM literacy for students. As a result, students develop critical thinking, collaboration, creative problem-solving, and leadership skills that can be applied throughout their education and future careers. Aligned with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Common Core State Standards (CCSS), and National Standards for K-12 Physical Education, our curricula will cultivate and promote participants' STEM engagement and retention. STEM Sports® provides all of the necessary and relevant sports equipment along with the entire list of supplies called for in the teacher/administer manual and all of the items have a long-lasting shelf life.
